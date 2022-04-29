The Waunakee Warrior Media crew has done an absolute great job! We have relatives that are local and around the state that have been able to watch high school events online because of the work they do. I have seen the production from other schools around the state and they don’t hold a candle to the quality Warrior Media provides. With the multiple events at a time, camera angles, and attention to detail these kids provide, I can’t imagine not seeing these kids professional work in the mainstream media soon. Great job kids! Keep up the good work!
Mathew Savola
A letter of appreciation during Teacher Appreciation Week
To our amazing staff of the WCSD:
- Teachers
- Para Educators
- Administrators
- Administrative assistants
- Administrative support staff
- Custodial, maintenance, and IT staff
- Crossing guards, bus drivers and food service staff
With Monday, May 2, being the start of PTO’s National Teacher Appreciation Week, the Waunakee Community School District School Board celebrates and thanks all of you for your outstanding and inspired commitment and service to our students, families and community.
Your extraordinary adaptability, creativity, resilience and resourcefulness have served our students well during the challenging times you have faced. Know that all BOE members realize how difficult the past two years have been. Collaborating together, you have succeeded in putting students first and have brought out their best.
As the WCSD Board of Education, we are most appreciative of your dedication, hard work, and positivity. Thank you for sharing so generously your outstanding skills, talents, and inspired commitment to our students and their families.
Sincerely,
The WCSD Board of Education
Katie Dotzler, Judith Engebretson, Joan Ensign, Ted Frey, Jack Heinemann, Mark Hetzel and Brian Hoefer