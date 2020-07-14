Reforms needed after centuries of injustice
After 60 years of barbering and most of the topics of the day being Balarney and horse racing analysis, I now have time to do some in-depth reading.
In my reading, I was shocked and disturbed to find out that a few Ivy League schools were named after African slave traders, notably Yale and Brown University. If these schools continue to operate, I believe a fair penalty for their cruel behavior would be a distribution of their entire endowment funds to African Americans throughout the United States. In addition, all campus buildings should be turned into housing for any African Americans in need.
Further, in fairness to the memory of all African slave victims, every Yale and Brown graduate should be required to give 2 years of service to organizations that protect and build up the dignity of African Americans. I also believe that the owners of the Cleveland Indians baseball team and the owners of the Washington Redskins football team should extend equal ownership to Native Americans and the ball players from both teams should give a sizable percentage of their salaries to the Native Americans, as well.
Meaningful and enduring justice needs to begin and reform at the source of injustice. These actions I present are certainly consistent with the current trend of tearing down statues that have any hint of racist history.
Respectfully submitted
Bernie Cleary
Formerly Bernie the Barber
Waunakee’s past July 4th
Such a 4th of July! There was nothing going on — nothing to do but to look back to previous times...
I have this clipping from the Wisconsin State Journal dated July 5, 1878. It is entitled “The Fourth at Waunakee” and reads “the day was ushered in by a salute of one hundred guns. The procession marched through Main Street to the grove, where Prof. L. B. Hudson read the Declaration of Independence and Orations were uttered by Rev. K. G. Todd of Columbus, Hon. R. E. Davis of Middleton and Hon. Matt Anderson of Cross Plains. After the speeches there was horse racing, both running and trotting, and sack, foot and wheelbarrow races. The celebration was concluded in the evening by an illumination of the grove, a fireworks display and dancing on the green. The Odd Fellows, who had the celebration in charge, appeared in regalia.”
James P. Koltes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.