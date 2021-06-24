Community in need of greater awareness
I’m embarrassed and disappointed, yet sadly not surprised, that local residents questioned the need for the village to pursue Diversity, Equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at a recent village board meeting. More than one resident called it “a solution in search of a problem.” This comment is the language of the privileged, and it is wrong. To not have experienced bias personally does not mean the issue does not exist.
One resident made a false equivalency between societal equity and awarding everyone an Olympic gold medal. No one is asking for gold medals. They are asking that their babies survive (mortality rates for Black infants are nearly 3 times that of white infants in Wisconsin); they are asking that their homes are valued fairly (homes in predominately black neighborhoods are valued 23% less); they are asking that their children can attend school without being called a racial or anti-LGBTQ+ slur (Waunakee has multiple instances of this happening).
A journey toward equity doesn’t disenfranchise others who have worked hard or assume that their road was easy. But it addresses the reality that racism and bias create additional hurdles, forcing them to work harder for even a chance at the same outcome.
If nothing else, I hope the comments at the meeting encourage the Village Board to be more ambitious with DEI initiatives. There is clearly a need for education, awareness and recognition in this community. I acknowledge DEI work may be unfamiliar or even comfortable, but it’s a challenge worth taking on. Waunakee residents take pride in having championship sports team and top-rated schools. We should hold our community to that standard in all aspects.
Leah Huibregtse
School board should reverse optional mask policy
As a pediatrician and internist, as well as a concerned parent, I have been impressed with the way the Waunakee Board of Education and the Waunakee Community School District have handled schooling for our elementary children this past year. They have followed evidence-based guidance in their decision-making to keep our kids safe while providing the education for which many of us moved to this community. The dedication of the staff, teachers, parents and kids has been a bright light during a challenging year for many and devastating year for some.
I was shocked to learn that the board approved a plan to make masks optional during summer school for students in K-6, who do not yet have the opportunity to be vaccinated. For the first time, the board has made a decision that is at odds with CDC guidance.
What we are seeing in the community is spread in the unvaccinated due to multiple new variants of COVID, which are 50% more contagious and also seem to be more deadly. We have seen an increase in pediatric cases of COVID in the last few months, which may in part be related to these riskier variants. Vaccines appear to offer protection from these new strains of COVID.
Summer school will be occurring over the same time when many families will be vacationing to all different geographies—many locations with higher rates of COVID infection than our community. So to base this decision partly on the low rate of infection in Dane County misses this important factor.
In addition, many families have made decisions to send their children to summer school based on the guidelines we have been following for the last many months. A mere week before summer school begins is not the time to make a decision that upends the precautions to which the district has been committed for the last year.
My husband and I haven’t decided yet if our children will still now attend summer school, as previously planned. We believe the board should revisit this recent decision, just as they did after their initial decision regarding virtual/in person schooling for the fall of 2020. If we decide to send our children to summer school, they will be masked and we hope others will choose to mask their kids too—for the safety of all the students.
Meghan Durst, MD
Piggly Wiggly owners supported our community
I would like to take an opportunity to thank Rich and Sue Wipperfurth for the years they owned the Piggly Wiggly here in Waunakee. From the endless opportunities for employment for highschool kids to the never ending support they gave to the local clubs and sports teams. Their contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed. Thank you!
Matthew Savola