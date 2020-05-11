Waunakee Scholarship Drive now underway
This year marks the 54th Annual Waunakee Scholarship Fund, Inc., a fund which since its inception in 1966, has awarded $1,215,852 in scholarships to 5,715 students. This has always been a fun tradition for Waunakee graduating seniors, made possible because of the generosity of our wonderful community!
Though the traditional door-to-door drive night is not possible due to COVID-19, we are hoping that all of us as a community can rally around the participating graduating seniors who will be pursuing higher education following graduation. All money collected will be distributed equally to the seniors who have applied to participate, with scholarship checks made payable directly to the college or university that the student plans to attend.
Please give if you are able in one of the following ways:
Send your check payable to Waunakee Scholarship Fund to: Waunakee Scholarship Fund, 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597
Or visit our Waunakee Scholarship Fund Classmunity webpage, set up specifically for this fundraising event: https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1326
Thank you for your investment in our youth and in our community.
Sincerely,
The Waunakee Scholarship Committee
The 2020 Graduating Senior Class
When the bells toll
Now that it is spring, I am delighted to spend more time outside in the yard. I enjoy so much to hear the bells of St. John’s Church ring at noon and at suppertime. In the old days, the bells rang for all the Masses, tolled for funerals and pealed for special events.
One hand-me-down family story is told of my 7-year-old English-speaking aunt playing in her yard on Grant Street. All morning, the bells had been slowly tolling as the elderly German American residents shuffled by returning from Mass. Repeatedly, they mumbled, “Der Papes est tote. Der Papes est tote” as they passed by.
Just before noon, one bilingual man came and heard the bells still ringing slowly.
“Little girl, little girl,” he said. “Why are the bells ringing?
He was surprised to hear this English-speaking girl reply in German, “Der Papes est tote.” (Translation: The Pope is dead. Pope Leo XIII died in 1903.).
In 1945, the bells pealed joyfully and steadfast for nearly an hour. Two high school boys rang them since all other able-bodied men were off to war. The occasion for the bell ringing was VE Day. It was Victory in Europe Day in the hard-fought World War II. Then the village fire siren began to blare. Cars drove by on Main Street, their horns blowing. Many older cars still had running boards on their sides. Pedestrians jumped on these running boards and blew noisemakers and musical instruments. They shook sleigh bells and beat pots and pans. Even the patrons of Ripp’s Bar came out to the porch to yell.
It was a memorable day for a child growing up in sedate Waunakee (me). Two months later, the war was really over with VJ day – Victory over Japan. But there was nary a sound to be heard. We had done our celebrating a month earlier.
James P. Koltes
