Village can benefit from the diversity of growing number of constituents
Those of us signing this commentary include individuals who have lived in Waunakee for a long time and some who are relatively newcomers to the community. We come from diverse backgrounds, and we attend the same book club.
At a recent Zoom discussion of a book that covered a history of race relations, the subject came up about a letter to the editor that appeared in an April edition of the Waunakee Tribune. The content chronicled negative comments about two candidates (“a Jewish banker” and “some black guy”) who wanted to contribute their skills to the community by running for Village Trustee and school board offices. All of us were appalled that in this, a community with a population of almost 14,000, such attitudes exist. We thought Waunakee was more enlightened and progressive.
As participants of our book club, we have grown and been enriched by comments we have shared as a group even when we have not thought about the angle of the subject matter that a member may have vocalized. In fact, our discussions are enriched by diversity of opinion and perspective. At our most recent meeting, we agreed that we should speak up to address this fracture in our community. It is disturbing to us that progress in areas of social change are so slow to improve and move forward.
Our kudos to those who run for office and offer “best practices” from their experiences from other locations, especially when they have the potential for making positive change within our own village.
AND a shoutout to book clubs, a venue that offers life-long learning and enlightenment.
Respectively,
Patti Cameron
Vicky Daubert
Chris Klotz
Sue Leuloff
Carol Nelson
Lynne Spielman
