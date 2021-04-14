Be a friend to English Group?
Think for a moment of all the experiences you encounter between sunrise and sunset each day and about how you’d handle your circumstances if you do not know how to use the English Language. And think for a moment about the phrases, questions and words that you might need to use to get what you need or want…
English Group needs volunteers to serve as a tutor. Our volunteer tutors do not need to speak more than English. You do need to have an open mind and a heart for helping others. You’re not asked or expected to make a long-term commitment. People that have volunteered to tutor in our past have gained international friendships and affirmation of the value of promoting literacy. English Group is open to friends and neighbors of our community. Who else do you know that enjoys conversation and making connections?
Drop-in for a virtual meet and greet session in the coming week to learn what English Group is and can mean for you and for learners. Register online at http://bit.ly/EnglishGroupMeetandGreet, or call (608) 849-5740 if questions. Sessions are April 20 from 12:30-1:30 p.m., April 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., or April 22 from 10-11 a.m.
English Group is a partnership program. We look forward to saying hello, to highlighting what the tutor role is all about, and to putting you in touch with information for you to investigate further.
Laura Sowinski
English Group Host
