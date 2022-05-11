Recently, WCSD families received an email from the BOE stating “We are troubled by those few who target our teachers, administrators, and students publicly on social media and elsewhere with criticisms and accusations.” I have no idea exactly what this is about, but is likely related to disagreements within the larger culture that seem to be infiltrating every aspect of life.
If my husband and I wanted our children to only be in environments that completely synced with our thoughts and beliefs, they would have nowhere to go outside of our home. Kids learn at a pretty young age that different people think and believe different things, and that is awesome. That’s the main reason we send them to school.
We want them to sometimes be bored, annoyed, frustrated and in disagreement when they’re at school. That’s preparing them for life. We want them to be challenged by different viewpoints that might broaden their perspectives, change their minds, or deepen their convictions about their core faith and values.
And the BEST part about school, beyond the boredom, annoyances and disagreements that sometimes happen, is that we know each one of our kids will meet that person, or learn about that thing, that totally helps them find their place in the world.
I think everyone I know feels out of sync in some way with something happening in the world, at their work or school, even within their own families. As long as we stay in sync with each other as people, the rest is doable.