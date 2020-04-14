Thank you to Waunakee voters!
This April I was re-elected to another two-year term on the Dane County Board. I am grateful to the voters of Waunakee and Westport. You put your trust in me to continue representing you and your interests on the county board. Thank you to those who voted by mail, and to those who risked your own safety to go out and vote in person on election day. Your voice matters, your opinion matters, and your vote matters.
I also want to thank my election opponent, Dan Kieta, who brought good ideas to the campaign and who gave the voters a choice by running for the seat. Democracy works best when voters can pick between multiple candidates.
The next county board term is going to be difficult financially. County sales tax revenues are projected to substantially decrease due to the COVID-19 crisis, which means a tighter county budget in the months to come. In addition, expenses have unexpectedly increased. For example, in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the county is paying for emergency temporary housing in hotel rooms for at-risk homeless people. They would otherwise be on the streets or in crowded homeless shelters, where they would be risking their own health and potentially spreading the virus to others.
The county does have a “rainy day fund” of $43 million to help buffer the impact of this crisis. In addition, the county government has imposed a hiring freeze on filling vacant positions for most county government jobs. Nevertheless, the combination of reduced revenue and increased expenses will create a challenging budget situation for the county government.
There will be hard days and weeks and months ahead. I ask for your patience and understanding as we all work together to find solutions to these problems. As always, I can be reached at (608) 358-7213 or by email at kiefer.timothy@countyofdane.com.
Tim Kiefer
Dane County Board, District 25
