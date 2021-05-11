Our conservancies
Interesting word, conserve. It is from Latin, conservare meaning, “to keep, preserve, keep intact, guard.”
So a conservative is (theoretically) trying to protect some principle. A conservator is trying to keep something of value intact. And a conservancy exists to preserve a bit of natural habitat for the organisms that call it home.
The Village of Waunakee is trying to barter part of Castle Creek Conservancy. That’s hardly preserving or guarding. Alternatives to their plan to add another conservancy entrance exist and the conservancy has barely figured in the Village’s self-described "priority" plans. Until recently.
What’s going on?
The land in question was purchased, deed-restricted, in 1993 with a Stewardship Grant from the Wisconsin DNR. A neighboring property has been “using” (in legalese, encroaching) some of the land for pasturing cattle/horses. An open records request revealed there exist no record of permission from the DNR to the Village for this “use” in violation of the deed.
One of the purposes of DNR Stewardship grants is to prevent waste runoff from farm animals finding its way into the lakes. The Village issued a Cease and Desist order three years ago, but has taken no steps to enforce it to stop the years-long encroachment (and, truth-be-told, is rewarding encroachment by offering the barter). Why?
The Bolz Family deeded their wonderful promontory, now the Bolz Conservancy, not to the Village but to a conservation land trust who converted it to conservation land easement before handing it back over. The Village wanted to extend a road through it, and so it was wisely placed off limits and can never be developed. Dane County’s purchase of the O’Malley property went through a similar process before titling to the Village.
Looks like third parties don’t really trust the Village on land conservation.
The reality is if it were not for Dane County’s purchases of conservation land all around Waunakee, we would just be one big housing development. The Village is, by its own behavior, relentless when it comes to development.
As an act of good faith, the Village of Waunakee should end the encroachment and convert all 40 acres of Castle Creek Conservancy to conservation land easement to “keep, preserve, and guard” it in perpetuity. The temptation for politicians to develop conservancy land in ways not keeping with the honest meaning of “conservare” has been simply too great to resist.
Eric Sullivan
