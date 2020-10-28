All in this together
All of us are in this together. You may think COVID-19 isn’t a big deal and go on with life as usual, there isn’t anything anyone can do to stop your activity.
At the same others are doing everything they can to keep others safe. They have given up holidays with family and friends, eating out, and hosting their wedding or observing a death of a loved one. These lives are on hold for the safety of all.
It is what it is. We are a divided nation in many ways. Unfortunately our divisiveness due to COVID-19 is killing people. This country has pulled together during very hard times in the past. It’s sad we can’t come together for the health and well being of all during a pandemic. The behavior of some citizens of our country makes our country look like fools to the world.
We are all fools for allowing anyone, anything, including foreign hacks to divide us. I pray the people of the United States wake up and realize the destructive path our country is on will take us all down. All of us need to take this seriously.
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
More on John Michels
Many have asked me for more information on John Michels, who was pictured recently in the Waunakee Tribune.
John Michels (1891-1951) was a prominent Waunakee business man. He and his wife Anna Wilke Michels managed the Koltes-Michels Store in the late 1920s until the early 1930s. In 1934, he was appointed Waunakee Postmaster and served there for 17 years until his death. The card that was pictured showed him running as candidate for Dane County Coroner. He lost the election.
James P. Koltes
