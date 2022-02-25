The Mission Statement for the Waunakee Community School District is “Committed to Children…Committed to Community…Committed to Excellence.” I have known Katie Dotzler for several years as our kids have grown up together in Waunakee and believe that she is best positioned to carry forward this Mission and represent the interests of our children and community as a member of the Board of Education.
As we move forward from recent events of the past years, it is important for us to elect leaders who will help our children recover and again find the path to grow and develop within our schools and greater community. To do so, we need effective leaders who have the characteristics necessary to carry our school district forward—namely, individuals who are forward thinking while maintaining empathy for the viewpoints of others; who are motivated and have a history of dedication and service; who possesses strong self-awareness and eagerness to learn and adapt; and who carry a high level of honesty, integrity and strong interpersonal skills to allow them to learn, advise and collaborate with our teachers and community as a whole.
Katie possesses all these attributes and has a long history of partnering with our teachers and administrators within the school district, as well as other individuals and organizations throughout the community. She has served as a parent volunteer, substitute teacher, PTO Co-President, youth coach and President of multiple booster clubs. As a parent and coach within the community myself, I have seen first-hand her leadership skills and the qualities that lead me to believe that she would serve our children and community with the utmost integrity and dedication deserving of the Waunakee Community School District.
The Policies of the Board of Education for WCSD states that the “public schools belong to the people” and that the “people elect a school board to represent them, to determine local educational plans and policies and to establish publicly endorsed educational goals and objectives. The Waunakee Board of Education functions as an agency of the public within this framework.” It is important therefore that we elect leaders who are willing to serve and represent our community and its children. Based on my experience working with Katie, I know that she would be a true representative of the people of Waunakee and support her election to the Board of Education.