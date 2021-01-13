Welcome
to the race
When I first ran for the Waunakee Village Board in 2018, I thought I had a good idea of what I was getting myself into. I was not totally wrong, but the shortcomings in my knowledge became overwhelmingly obvious, at least to me. Throughout my term as trustee, I encouraged others to run for office. It was not because I wanted to be replaced, and it certainly was not because I wanted to lose an election. It was because getting people involved in public service means inclusion of more diverse viewpoints, growing negotiation skills, and better understanding of the complexities of public office.
When you care deeply about a certain topic, it is easy to think, “If I were on the board, that would never pass!” You may wonder, “How could anyone vote against this?”
When your vote is just one of seven, and your constituents are expecting you to stick to the ideas you presented as a candidate for office, those same ideas suddenly conflict in ways you never imagined. Determining how you’ll vote is no longer so crystal clear, and this old adage is more appropriate than ever:
“You can please some of the people all of the time,
you can please all of the people some of the time,
but you can’t please all of the people all of the time”
There are six candidates vying for three village board seats to be filled in April:
- Gary Herzberg (I)
- Sam Kaufmann
- Robert McPherson
- Angie Ramos
- Phillip Willems (I)
- Joe Zitzelsberger
This number of candidates means that the next three months will be far more interesting than if just three candidates were running for three seats. There will be more debates, more candidate forums, and more published candidate profiles. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted several elections in the last year, and this election will feel that impact as well. We have remained strong, and I trust that our community will again demand a positive, clean, issues-driven election.
With that, I welcome all of the candidates to the race. I look forward to sharing ideas, learning from each other, and most of all, knowing that we’re all running to do something important for the Village of Waunakee.
Joe Zitzelsberger
Candidate for Waunakee Village Board and former Village Trustee
Vote for Kaufmann
There is a young man among us who has led the movement to clean up the Six Mile Creek of branches and debris. Now it can be enjoyed for its natural beauty.
There is a young man among us who has attended most of the village board meetings. He is well aware of the procedures and issues of that board.
There is a young man among us who has the ability to listen to voters in their neighborhoods and bring up local issues that need discussing.
There is a young man among us well aware of our village’s history. His ancestors were past civic leaders. He knows where we came from and where we want to go.
This young man is Sam Kaufmann. He is running for the village board. Let’s all vote for him.
James P. Koltes
School board recall not political
Over the last 7 weeks we have seen an incredible outpouring of support for our efforts to recall our School Board President, David Boetcher. If you have been hesitant to sign, we urge you to reconsider and take time to review the materials on our website www.familiesforwaunakeeschoolexcellence.com and our Facebook page including video examples of Mr. Boetcher’s actions.
Contrary to what has been said by others, this is not political. This recall is not about a single issue of getting kids back in school, although yes, that is a concern of many. This recall is about ensuring that we have a leader on our school board that is focused on advocating for our students not doubting them or policing them. A leader that respects our administration’s expertise and role while holding them accountable rather than trying to create board driven policies for all scenarios. A leader that respects and solicits input from the entire community rather than from a closed, divisive Facebook group. And a leader that engages in respectful, appropriate social media behavior and demands the same from other board members rather than mocking parent concerns on social media and remaining silent when it is used recklessly by a fellow board member.
Over the next 12-18 months there will continue to be incredibly critical decisions made about our children’s education. Signing the petition simply enables a mid-term election this Spring, rather than waiting until 2022 and allows the community to have a voice now.
We are in the final days of collecting signatures — we need your help! Anyone 18 or older who lives in the Waunakee School District can sign. You can download the petition on our website or contact us to come to you to sign.
Thank you Waunakee for your support for our kids and our community!
Kris & Jeff Beutel
Susan & Jason Brown
Katie & Jeff Dotzler
Molly & Andy Miller
Kim & Tom Raemisch
Tara & Jeff Swalve
