Food for Kidz packages 200,000 meals
We would like to acknowledge the 650 people who volunteered at the Waunakee High School Commons on Oct. 10 at our 15th annual Food for Kidz event. Because of your wonderful efforts and amazing support from the community, we were able to reach our goal of almost 200,000 meals!
The majority of the meals will be loaded into a container and shipped to Haiti, to help feed hungry children and their families. Along with the meals, soccer and softball equipment donated by the school will be sent to Haiti. 50,000 meals were also given to the Dane County Community Action Coalition and will be distributed free to local food pantries. In 15 Food for Kidz events, Waunakee has now packaged 3,552,276 meals.
This was made possible by everybody who made donations towards the cost of ingredients. We had great support from our Shift, Platinum, Gold and Silver Sponsors and the numerous groups who sponsored tables and helped us with the event. We are already planning our 16th annual event for next year.
Mick Holm and the Food for Kidz local committee