Katie Dotzler is our MVP
Thank you, Coach Katie. Thank you for volunteering so many years (some of us since Kindergarten) and 100’s of hours to help us become better kids and athletes. Throughout the years, our team knew you were there because you cared about us — you believed in us. Your guidance, knowledge, and positive reinforcement helped us to become better humans, student athletes, and all around great teammates on and off the court. Now, as a Freshman, we are what we are today because of you sharing your positive energy, love, and leadership with us. It only takes a moment to say thank you--but the impact that you made in our lives will be remembered forever. Thank you for continuing to volunteer your time and stay connected to us, our Waunakee schools, and our community by running for our school board. We believe in you! We💜U and wish you the best of luck on April 5!
Love, Abbey Eberle, Julia Rivera, Olivia Lenerz, Ellana Acker, Ava Docherty, Avery Miller, Ellen Dotzler, Bella Lobraco, Lily Frey, Katie Gnorski, and Emilee Meeker
Your vote has big impact April 5
There’s another spring election coming up in Waunakee on April 5. I’d like to remind the community why voting in spring elections is so important, yet so many citizens unfortunately don’t.
Typically only about 30-40% of the electorate around here votes in spring elections outside of presidential primary years. In perspective, 9,462 Waunakeeans voted in November 2020, but only 3,604 of them voted in April 2021 — which is truly disappointing. The winning margin district-wide in the contested school board race last year was 325 votes. In the village alone, 318 voters who cast ballots didn’t vote in the school board race. If all those people had voted, plus more from the other six municipalities, that alone could have very well changed the outcome.
For our next election April 5, be sure to go vote and read up on all the folks running. We’ve got contested races for village board, school board, and county supervisor. Local government has the greatest impact of any level of government on your daily life. Take initiative in your community and go vote. If you don’t typically vote each April, please get started this year. The future of local leadership and our community is in the hands of those who vote, not the voters who skip the spring election. Be sure to fill out your entire ballot, and return your absentee ballot if you requested one.
And remember that starting with this election going forward, residents residing north of Main Street or west of Century Avenue will need to vote at the library on Madison Street. Happy voting!
Sam Kaufmann
Lucky to have Frye as trustee
Nila Frye has been responsible since she was a kid. She has eight brothers and sisters, and she helped care for them. Nila ran a family daycare while raising our kids. I worked nights for 30 years, so she took care of the kids, ran the daycare, and volunteered on lots of committees. She still runs the daycare and serves on committees, as well as the village board.
If something needs doing, she gets it done. She knows what’s right and wrong. Letting people know what is going on in village government is important to her. If someone contacts her with a concern, she responds. Not wasting things is one of her beliefs. She brings that mindset to the table when determining how to spend tax dollars wisely.
Nila has always been a caring person. When cooking, she makes a few extra servings and for years has dropped off meals and produce for neighbors and friends. Helping others is just part of who she is.
That saying that if you want something done, give the job to a busy person applies to her. She plans and organizes using lists, calendars and common sense. If she says she is going to do something, she will do it.
The village is lucky to have her as a trustee. You won’t find anyone who will work harder to represent you. Please vote for Nila on April 5.
Sincerely,
Vaughn D. Frye
Boetcher, Heinemann deserve reelection
I’ve lived in Waunakee for most of my life. I graduated from high school here and returned with my husband, who also has Waunakee roots, to raise our children.
Since my time in school, the Waunakee Community School District has only trended upward on the success meter, and we give credit to excellent BOE members over the years, like David Boetcher and Jack Heinemann, both of whom are up for re-election on April 5. While my husband and I haven’t agreed with every decision Dave and Jack have made over the years, their hearts are in the right place. Both have advocated for careful fiscal planning in their time on the board and championed expanding trades programs to help support kids in their avenues of interest and future career paths.
Our schools have remained great because of the strong foundation they have worked to build. Waunakee was one of only 17 Wisconsin school districts to face a recall attempt since the start of the pandemic, and one of the leaders of that effort is now running for school board. Schools are a place where a community unifies around our children and their activities. The recall only created unnecessary division that continues to persist, and the disappointing behavior we witnessed during that failed effort doesn’t fit well with the definition of what we feel is good leadership or the “Waunakee way” we so often hear about. People can disagree and still be kind to one another.
We’ll be voting for Dave Boetcher and Jack Heinemann on April 5th because their focus is on the students and they have maintained and enhanced the quality of our schools during their tenures on the board, and we hope other voters will do the same.
Julie and Bruce Kaufmann
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our BOE has been faced with a short-sighted recall attempt, a successful effort to disband the DEI Committee, emails to stop the upcoming high school play, and most recently a group wanting to ban books and signs put up in classrooms using CRT as rationale.
However, in spite of all the controversy, one BOE member has continued to lead even when criticized: David Boetcher. When a group of citizens (including a current BOE candidate) led a negative campaign to recall him, Dave opted to take the high road and focus on our students instead. He organized an effort true to the spirit of the “Warrior way” to shovel driveways for those in need to raise money for the WCSD Student Financial Assistance Fund, raising nearly $3,000 in the process.
Coming from a military and trades background, Dave’s keen eye towards strong fiscal management and creating technical education opportunities in the schools is an asset to our district. It’s crucial to have individuals from non-traditional backgrounds in leadership roles. Prior to the Intermediate School referendum in 2014, Dave’s construction background input saved the district thousands by avoiding the hire of an “owner’s rep” to oversee the project. In addition, as chair of the facilities committee, Dave worked to increase implementation of energy saving measures district-wide, and was even a finalist for the district facilities director position at one point. Dave has also lived in the village since 1999 — longer than any of the other BOE candidates running this year.
I’ll be voting for David on April 5th because he is emblematic of our school district mission statement: Committed to Children, Committed to Community, and Committed to Excellence; and his expertise will serve the district well as it prepares for a November referendum.
Lara Herman
Dotzler for Board of Education
Like most parents before COVID-19, I didn’t pay much attention to the Waunakee Board of Education but that has changed and I am alarmed by the agenda of some of its members including Dave Boetcher who is up for re-election. The first thing that caught my attention was during the shutdown when he posted details of kids and parents playing in a park on a community Facebook page and commented that they were a contributing reason as to why we couldn’t open schools. In a time when we need to come together the most, Mr. Boetcher’s utilization of social media creates an unnecessary divide among parents, staff, kids and the community. Instead of working to understand and address the educational and social-emotional needs of our students through the pandemic, Boetcher’s priorities were to police students and their activities outside of school functions, cancel the Warriors spear and Native American tapestry in the high school, and fly the Ho-Chunk flag.
While these examples may merit public debate, these agenda items were a distraction from focusing on the most important priority of educating students and supporting our teachers through the pandemic. I believe a change in leadership is desperately needed. Fortunately, Katie Dotzler is running for the WCSD Board of education. Katie brings a politically neutral, enthusiastic, and pro-student approach. Having children the same age, I have observed Katie volunteering for countless student engagement opportunities and always leading with what is in the best interest of our students. She demonstrates the ability to collaborate with administration, students, staff, and parents to promote positive experiences for everyone. She values diverse perspectives and the importance of making sure all students feel welcome and respected. She is a pragmatic mom who is willing to listen to all viewpoints.
The choice is clear. Serving on the WCSD Board of Education should be a non-partisan role, but Mr. Boetcher is consistently unwilling to focus on the needs of kids in favor of his agenda. The spring elections don’t normally yield high voter turnouts, but this election is crucial for the future of our kids so please make it a priority to vote for Katie Dotzler and Jack Heinemann on April 5.
Dennis Lee
Katie Dotzler for school board
Katie Dotzler has many qualities that will make her a valuable addition to the Waunakee School Board. She is honest, hard-working, fair, organized, self-driven and has a tremendous amount of compassion for kids and families. She is a mother of three children and knows first hand how the policies of the school district impact the kids of our community.
Before I met her, I heard her name often because of her involvement with many organizations within the schools and community like the PTO, several boosters, substitute teaching, coaching and organizing events for students and the community. I first met her when she was a long-term substitute teacher for my son’s 5th grade class. She stepped in and provided consistency and a stable learning environment when his teacher had to take an unexpected medical leave. She embraced the kids and they continued to learn and thrive under her leadership. The next time our paths crossed was when she stepped up to take on the role of girls soccer booster president. She was organized and driven, and quickly put together a plan to get as many people involved as possible. She worked tirelessly to make sure that everything ran smoothly, and within budget, and never hesitated to give her time and talent to the club. As I have gotten to know her better over the years, I admire her enthusiasm for the Waunakee community and how she is always digging deeper to find out more about issues at hand. She is well informed on what is happening in our community and actively seeks out collaboration with school board members and other leaders to try to find what is in the best interest of the kids. It is important that we elect school board members that have school aged kids and are in touch with how school board policies impact the kids first hand.
I can’t think of anyone more well suited for the WCSD school board than Katie Dotzler.
Vote April 5.
Heather Ellickson
Re-elect Nila Frye
I met Nila Frye when I started attending village meetings 5 years ago. Back then, staff would make a recommendation and trustees would rubber stamp it with little or no discussion. Nila realized that decisions were being made with little input from elected officials and she decided to throw her hat into the ring.
Nila does her research and asks questions. Before every meeting, board members get a lengthy packet with details of what will be discussed. Nila reads the packets and comes to meetings with great clarifying questions. She also is willing to push back on some not so great ideas, like a trustee touting a new aquatic center as a destination attraction. Nila advocated for a community pool since community members will be paying for it, and by the end of the meeting all board members supported a community pool concept.
You will find liberals, conservatives and moderates support her. How has she managed to garner that broad support?
She is hard-working, honest, smart, down to Earth, and listens and responds to citizens. Nila will work hard to represent the everyday citizens of Waunakee and our best interests. She is self-employed and beholden to no one, so her decisions are based on what is best for the village. Please vote to re-elect Nila Frye April 5.
Linda Ashmore
We need Boetcher on the WCSD Board of Education
Dave Boetcher has been a friend of mine for many years. I remember when he first decided to run for the Board of Education for WCSD in 2016. He felt that his experience with the building trades would be helpful during new school construction and renovation as Waunakee School District grew and also wanted to make sure Waunakee remained one of the top schools.
Fast forward to today, we have just gone through one of the most challenging times of our lifetime. The board has gone through something that hopefully will never be repeated, where many died and kids were unable to be vaccinated. Boetcher and other members of the board felt that they were between a rock and a hard place. No one wanted to go virtual, but what was the alternative when lives were at stake? They followed the health guidelines and transitioned, letting kids go back to school when they felt it was safe.
I feel that the board did what they felt was the right thing to keep the community safe and allowed children to continue to learn. Nobody would want to go virtual forever, but COVID was spreading so fast.
I believe Dave is a needed voice on the board, and I urge you all to get out and vote for him by absentee, early voting, or on election day April 5.
Laurene Bach
Boetcher’s experience will be invaluable
I’m writing to highlight the importance of informed voting in the upcoming WCSD school board election. As someone who served with Dave Boetcher on the board, I can confirm that Dave’s experience, knowledge and communication skills saved local taxpayers considerable money on construction costs for the Intermediate School.
On previous building projects, it was district practice to hire a sub-contractor to represent our interests in the process. Not only did this person cost the district in wages, but he was not effective in communicating options to the board. Decisions were made without BOE input or discussion that were costly. With Dave on the board, we didn’t need a separate contractor, there was more transparency and better decisions were possible.
As the district contemplates facility options once again, I have absolutely no doubt Dave’s experience and voice will be invaluable. And it’s not just with new construction that Dave serves us all well. He helped implement an energy-saving initiative in all our existing buildings, resulting in savings that could be reallocated toward wages and benefits that make our hiring and retention of staff more competitive. Dave’s work ethic is selfless and tireless. His intention and effort are consistently focused on what serves all our students well. He shows up well prepared and shares his perspective that often brings new insight to the discussion.
If you vote for no one else, vote for Dave.
Julie Waner
Re-elect Heinemann
I would like to encourage my fellow citizens in Waunakee to vote for Jack Heinemann, for the school board.
Jack has been on the school board for years, and in my opinion he does a good job.
He promoted the “innovation center“ in the high school, which encourages and teaches students to use technology to broaden their skills for future use in the workplace.
He actively promotes the use of long-term budgeting, and brings his experience in the business community to the benefit of our school board.
I encourage people to vote to reelect Jack.
Charles Facktor
Vote Frye for trustee
Nila Frye is doing a good job for Waunakee as a trustee.
When our Board appointed her to committees, she had the know-how to get things done. Over the years, Nila was willing to help with any village, church, school and other doings. She has the know-how to look ahead, ask questions and get answers to see how it will hit your pocketbook.
Ann Helt
Former Village President