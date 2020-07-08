Media should use discretion
What is happening in our state and country must stop. After a month of protesting, the point has been made that all human beings must be treated equally, no matter the color of their skin.
The Madison TV news media is now being controlled by a group of protesters that want disturbances to continue. A prime example occurred June 23 when a man entered a downtown bar with a bat and bullhorn, shouting at customers. The act is a prime example of disorderly conduct and has nothing to do with freedom of speech. The 28-year-old resisted arrest and fought with police.
The incident was captured by at least two protesters who videoed the arrest with their cell phones. The videos were than offered to Madison TV newsrooms. From all indications, this was a set-up happening to get publicity and all three Madison TV newsrooms fell for it.
This is a prime example of controlling TV news coverage since the video was the lead story at 6 p.m.
Why the TV news directors and assignment managers are allowing continued protester coverage is unbelievable. Each TV newsroom assigns a reporter to the downtown Madison area every night and, as a result (or consequence), the protests will continue since the protesters will be on the 10 p.m. news.
It’s very possible that the not-so-peaceful demonstrations will continue until the TV coverage stops or at least the producer buries the story if the newest protest coverage involves injuries or damaged/destroyed property.
As a retired, former TV assignments manager at an Illinois ABC-TV affiliate, I never let politicians or special interest groups dictate the news coverage. It’s time the Madison TV newsrooms do the same.
Dick Greffin
No time to clean up others’ messes
As a child, I was taught when opening a stick of gum for my chewing pleasure to keep the wrapper for proper disposal of chewed gum. I’ve tried to live my life with the idea of preventing messes and living responsibly with the expectation that others clean up their mess if they create one.
During this time, of not knowing from one day to the next if we’ll come down with COVID-19, it’s difficult to live with some of the messes others choose to make, while not giving consideration for anyone. What they need is all that matters, selfishness.
This morning I went grocery shopping with my mask on, staying 6 feet away from other customers and staff. Upon my return home, I had a mess to clean up that before March of this year, I would have cleaned up and never given a second thought.
When taking my leg out of the car, I had long strings of gum all over, on my shoe and in the car. It was hot, so the gum was strung all over. I’m thankful I realized what happened before I went in the house.
After cleaning up another’s irresponsible mess, I realized dealing with COVID-19 has many consequences for everyone. Those who take responsibility seriously could die because of action or inaction of irresponsible individuals wanting to exercise their freedom and rights.
Face it or not, this country and the world is in a huge mess. What we do as society will make or break us. As an individual are you doing what you need to, protecting your family, friends and community?
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
Getting sick is part of life
A very wise educator expresses my belief of why I, at age 74, do not wear a mask. Not only that masks are trendy without the support of validated studies, but also, masks are comparable to Petri dishes to promote the detrimental growth of bacteria for humans.
If COVID-19 always brought on death, I would rethink my decision. However, getting sick, as with all infections—bacterial or viral—is part of life.
Mandatory mask wearing runs contrary to our freedoms and promotes fear, unfounded. I am a responsible wife, mother, and grandmother. I am convinced that noble generations before us would be aghast at our willingness to almost coerce all people to follow as mindless sheep.
No mask completely filters out viruses. That is proven by authentic studies “Shaming non-mask” wearers is juvenile. Be sanitary. Be courteous. Stay home if ill. Old-fashioned wisdom goes a long way.
Prayer and proper hygiene is my motto without shaming others or suggesting coercion.
God bless America
Eileen Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.