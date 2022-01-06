Support for Nila Frye as village board candidate

I support Nila Frye for village board.

Nila has been involved with the village for decades. She has served on numerous village committees and is now a Village Board member.

Nila always comes prepared to village board and committee meetings. She always makes sure she has the packets and reads them before the meetings. She asks questions when needed.

She has gone to investigate problems when individuals have called her and then worked with village staff to see what can be done.

I know that Nila has the best in mind when serving Waunakee; she wants to see it grow, but also wants to keep its character. She has always worked very hard for the village.

Please vote for Nila on April 5th.

Mary Heimbecker

Recommended for you