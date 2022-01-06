Letters from Tribune readers Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Support for Nila Frye as village board candidateI support Nila Frye for village board.Nila has been involved with the village for decades. She has served on numerous village committees and is now a Village Board member.Nila always comes prepared to village board and committee meetings. She always makes sure she has the packets and reads them before the meetings. She asks questions when needed.She has gone to investigate problems when individuals have called her and then worked with village staff to see what can be done.I know that Nila has the best in mind when serving Waunakee; she wants to see it grow, but also wants to keep its character. She has always worked very hard for the village.Please vote for Nila on April 5th.Mary Heimbecker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Masking opponents speak out against Dane County's emergency public health order Waunakee educator involved in development of new PBS Wisconsin Education resource Students return to the classroom amid record surge in COVID activity Dane County Board rejects push to end COVID-19 mask mandate From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts: Waunakee area seniors earn highest rank Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!