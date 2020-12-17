Brandt replies to letter
Since the Tribune published the letter titled, “School board president failed to show leadership,” in the Dec. 10 edition, I thought it prudent to share with you the response I sent to the single email I received about this issue, referenced in that letter.
This was my reply:
“I’m sorry you were bothered by my statement. I encourage you to view and share comments made by anyone in the full context in which they were stated. If you’d like to discuss this further, please feel free to contact me directly anytime.
As you well know, what you shared here has been completely removed of all context, which was an open discussion of belief based on faith without evidence. As a born Catholic myself, I feel a certain level of privilege to compare the belief structure in which I was raised to a recent phenomenon. I went to Catholic school for about 13 years. I understand the concept of transubstantiation. For purposes of that discussion, it is an interesting comparison. The entire point is to know that it requires such a leap of faith. Hence my reference to something similarly miraculous. To suggest religious animosity exists in my comment is simply wrong. That was clearly not the intent, which is clear from a review of the discussion.
Nuance is certainly easily lost over social media, making it a challenging form of communication at times. As I also stated (which was also left out here) [in the email I was responding to] was that I did apologize if the first statement appeared glib. As you also know — at least one person in that comment thread DID insult Catholicism, to which I responded to them, stating that I did not agree.”
Neither of the other individuals responded. At least until the letter in the Tribune.
To claim I disparaged Catholics is false. I stand by my comments in their totality. Intentionally ignoring the positives I stated as well removing all context suggests a clear intent by the author to mislead anyone reading it.
Mike Brandt
