Two years ago I was pleased to vote for Nila Frye, helping to elect her to the village board. Nila has been watching the ins and outs of village governance for longer than the 21 years I have lived in Waunakee. Her performance as a trustee has more than justified my vote.
Trustees are sent a lengthy packet before each meeting, often running more than 80 pages, sometimes much more. You can see them for yourself posted on the village website. Nila reads and studies each packet carefully, and looks for more info and clarifications from village staff when needed. This needs to be done quickly, as the packets are sometimes not sent out until the Friday before a Monday night board meeting. Nila is dedicated to getting the job done.
In the meetings, Nila asks good, incisive questions and generates public discussion of the issues before the board. She provides the viewpoint of everyday Waunakee residents, which in my opinion was noticeably lacking before Nila joined the board. I have attended or watched video of many board meetings over the years, and from what I’ve seen, in the last year or so, other board members have been asking more questions and reading their packets more closely. Nila has raised the bar for the whole village board, and to their credit, some other trustees have upped their game.
For these reasons, I am proud to support Nila Frye for village board, and I urge you to join me in voting for her on April 5th. Nila deserves to be re-elected to the Waunakee Village Board.
Gerry Ashmore
Trustee Frye has earned your vote
Nila Frye has earned your vote for the Waunakee Village Board in the upcoming election.
Over her present term on the Waunakee Village Board, Nila has continually represented the residents of Waunakee and is dedicated to making sure that her decisions are best for
Waunakee, as a whole. She is always willing to listen and/or ask questions, as well as getting clarifications on the issues before making her decisions.
That is why I believe, Nila has earned your vote on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.