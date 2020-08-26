Emergency Order #9
When my dad was chairman of the Dane County Public Health committee he would not have allowed the travesty of an ‘order’ given with 0 business days notice before school started. To not give any notice to all schools is poor - to not give any notice to private schools, many of which were set to start, is unconscionable and reeks of religious discrimination. It seems the Dane County and Madison gestapo is against Christian (and especially Catholic), Jewish, and Muslim schools. It seems that again we have poor leadership directing us in the wrong direction. Remember to vote for good leaders and donate to support religious schools in the inevitable lawsuits that will follow to reverse the ridiculous and mean spirited order.
Mike Ripp
