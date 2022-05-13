School board points to process for addressing concerns
As the WCSD Board of Education we support our talented teaching staff and administrators in their dedication and hard work to provide our students with the best education possible, particularly in these divisive times.
We also recognize and greatly appreciate the wonderful support that our district receives from our community of families and businesses. Without your support we could not be the excelling school district that we are.
We ask you to join us in supporting our staff and students. We are troubled by those few who target our teachers, administrators, and students publicly on social media and elsewhere with criticisms and accusations.
There is a process for addressing any educational, social, developmental or behavioral concerns pertaining to your child within our schools. If you have a concern, please go directly to the source that can best make a difference — the teacher, a counselor, and/or the principal/asst. principal. If unresolved, then go to our Superintendent; if still unresolved then go to the BOE.
As a community, we should be working together to build on the excellence for which the WCSD is known throughout the state. Let’s work together to continue to have a culture of mutual respect.
We have an exceptionally talented staff of teachers and administrators that we believe are of the best in the State. We are proud of them for the professional way they go about their work in our schools and classrooms. We are proud of our phenomenal hard working and high achieving students.
As the WCSD BOE, we ask you to join us in supporting our outstanding staff and students.
Board of Education: Joan Ensign, President; Ted Frey, Vice President; Jack Heinemann, Treasurer; Judith Engebretson, Clerk; Katie Dotzler, Director; Mark Hetzel, Director; Brian Hoefer, Director