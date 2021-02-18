Service offers rides for seniors receiving COVID shots
In response to a recent letter in the Waunakee Tribune concerning how older adults will get to a location to receive their COVID vaccine, I wanted to inform the community that there is transportation available for those age 65 and older living independently in their own home or apartment.
This is a free ride service funded by Dane County Department of Human Services. This service is not available for those who are residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Rides are not available for drive thru vaccine locations at this time.
The number to call for this ride service is 608-512-0000 Ext. 3
If you are 65 or older and in need of assistance with signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact a case manager at the Waunakee Senior Center and they will be happy to help you (608) 849-8385.
Thank you,
Cindy Mosiman, Waunakee Senior Service Director
