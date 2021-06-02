Graduates appreciate scholarship support
Dear Waunakee residents & local businesses,
The Annual Scholarship Drive is happening now at the Waunakee Community High School. It has been a tradition in the Waunakee area for 55 years. We would love to see you support your future grads by donating to the Scholarship Drive. As graduating seniors, we appreciate your donations. Your donation will be awarded to the Waunakee High School graduating seniors who are pursuing a higher level education.
There is still time to donate if you are able to: online donations can be made at bit.ly/waunakeescholarship or checks can be made payable to Waunakee Scholarship Fund and mailed to Waunakee High School, c/o Scholarship Fund, 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, WI 53597. Thank you again Waunakee for all that you do to help your seniors!
Sincerely,
Lexi Burgard, Senior at Waunakee High School
Where do you draw the line?
I am very happy with our police department and do not wish to see them reduced, defunded or under funded. I do however, feel that the agency that protects our politicians could be reduced, that being the Secret Service, because of being secret, they do not offer the transparency that is demanded today.
I also read that a shoplifter a.k.a. “thief”, stole products from a pharmacy and a Washington politician justified it because the thief needed basic necessities. I have a 12 year-old compact car and I was wondering…what time does the car dealership close?
Bernie Cleary