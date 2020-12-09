School board president failed to show leadership
We recently reached out the the school board with deep concern about comments that Waunakee school board member Mike Brandt made in the Waunakee Can We Talk Facebook group disparaging the Catholic faith.
To date, the only response to this letter came from Mr. Brandt with a defense of his comments and “apologizing” if we were “bothered”. We, and many others, were deeply offended by his comments on a very public Facebook forum. At the very least, we should have heard something form the President of the Board of Education, David Boetcher, but sadly there was nothing.
Mr. Boetcher's inaction on our outreach and Mr. Brandt's behavior is not the leadership that our schools and community deserve.
There is a current recall petition to replace Mr. Boetcher as President of the Board of Education. If interested, see www.familiesforwaunakeeschoolexcellence.com or email families4waunakeeschoolexcel@gmail.com
Juli Olson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.