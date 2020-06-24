Work with village and school leaders for change
After reading several recent comments and letters from concerned Waunakee residents questioning and criticizing village and school leaders on the subject of “equity and inclusion” in our village, I feel a need to respond and compliment and support our leaders. Remember whenever we point a finger at another, there are four fingers pointing back at us. Waunakee has grown at a fast pace and does experience a few growing pains, but what a wonderful place it is. They hope for “change” and concern of “equity for all” and as I live in our “bubble on the hill,” I do not see where there is a lack of opportunity or a shortcoming that restricts or limits one’s welcome to pursue the good life in Waunakee.
Dr. Ben Carson recently made statements that “America needs to GROW UP and stop being offended by everything.” “We have to stop putting everything into the arena of combat. Let’s see if we can find a way to work together....” I think that is good advice and I invite those who desire “Hope and Change” to start by appreciating the village leaders who volunteer and dedicate their time and talents to managing our village and schools. Work with them, communicate directly with them when you have something positive to contribute, rather than questioning and criticizing them. We do not live in a perfect world, but in The Only Waunakee in the World.
John Wischhoff
