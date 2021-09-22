Comments before school board fell on deaf ears
Last Monday evening we watched the Waunakee School Board meeting on computer. Several conservative thinking parents of school age kids presented their thoughts and objections to the decisions and mandates recently imposed by the board. These folks strongly feel they should know and decide what is right for their family. These presentations were respectful and professionally brought to the board, but I question if they may have fallen on deaf ears. Dane County is very liberal, but a fair percentage of Waunakee is made up of more conservative thinking people. These freedom-loving conservatives are not currently well represented on the decision making board.
At this same meeting, a woman representing an organization of collective schools seeking improvements for schools stated they were not political, but the back of her car was plastered with Democrat liberal bumper stickers. Now why would Waunakee schools want to be affiliated with a politically motivated organization?
I encourage some of those serious professional conservative parents to come forward and become candidates for the next election. We need a balance of both liberal and conservative thinking to make good quality decisions for our community.
David Wischhoff