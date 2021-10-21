Fair maps put people first
We don’t have to wait for Washington — we can do this here in Wisconsin!
We have the opportunity to restore trust in our democracy with Fair Maps.
Every 10 years in Wisconsin after the census, legislative maps are redrawn to adjust for demographic changes. In the past, the political party in power has increasingly drawn maps to their advantage in a process called gerrymandering. More than 8 in 10 Wisconsinites oppose this practice, and the need for Fair Maps is one of the few things most of us can agree on.
In a free market society, we should have competitive political races so that all citizens feel their voices are heard. Who wants to participate in a process when there is a foregone conclusion? It’s similar to going to a game where we already know the winner. Interest is understandably low when so many of the races are predetermined. The highly gerrymandered maps have turned people off to politics. We feel our voices aren’t heard and our votes don’t matter.
At the state level, we can create a more level playing field with some healthy competition. Similar to what Iowa has done for 40 years, Wisconsin needs an independent, transparent and fair redistricting process. We, the People, should be the priority, and Fair Maps put people first. We don’t need to wait for Washington to get this done. We can make this happen here in Wisconsin! Fair Maps will help restore trust in our leaders and in our democracy!
Mike DeRubis
DeForest