Former Tribune publisher offers insight
I see in the “Early Files” that it’s been about 40 years since my then-wife and I took over The Waunakee Tribune from Rich and Donna Murphy. I was 27 years old, and an imbecile. Despite that, I knew that Rich and Donna had built a strong newspaper in a strong community. I appreciated the Murphys’ advice and kindness which was always available, no matter what boneheaded idea I committed to print over my 25 years at the Tribune.
As editor and publisher of the Tribune, I saw Rich and Donna continue to serve the community in village government, the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary and the Legion. They did so with good cheer, wisdom and energy. Often I asked myself, “How do they DO that?”
My main accomplishment at the Tribune was hiring Roberta Baumann. While we worked together, I had my ups and downs, but Roberta worked consistently with diligence, competence, good humor and tact. Again and again, I asked myself, “How does she DO that?”
These days, I’m a retired flatlander and frequent visitor to Wisconsin and to Waunakee. I’m as useless as ever, and nobody wants my advice. But I’ll offer this insight: Communities throughout the world need more people like Rich and Donna Murphy and Roberta Baumann.
Art Drake