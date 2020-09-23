Decide in November
Donald Trump deserves to be reelected. He is not a politician. That’s good. He, a businessman, views world problems differently. He predicted consequences of globalization, lost American jobs and factories, and dependence on others (possible enemies) for vital materials. He thinks ahead, loves this country and citizens, keeps his promises and gets things done. By giving field commanders more authority, he shortened the ISIS war. He negotiated with NATO (NATO members now pay $130 billion more). He negotiated new trade deals with Mexico, Canada, the EU, South Korea, Japan, Great Britain and China. This isn’t undercutting national values.
Taxes: Personal tax rates went down for everyone. Taxpayers saw the standard deduction nearly double and increases in other allowable deductions. Lowering corporate rate to 21% (normal worldwide) spurred growth and brought back businesses. Good for America, IRAs and 401Ks.
Religion: Trump cares for people. Caring indicates belief in God. He went to the burned church to express solidarity with parishioners and protesters. He saw inadequacies of our education system and so supports vouchers.
Truth: Politicians exaggerate about crowds. Surprise! Trump’s “Mission Act: (Veterans Choice 2) was a vast improvement over Obama’s Veterans Choice.
For gain, many countries interfere with other country’s elections. Russia had little to gain. China desires great economic gain.
Press: When major newspapers and cable news outlets align to report and promote (for 2.5 years) the belief that Trump colluded with the Russians, what do we call that? Honest reporting?
Associates: Trump has surrounded himself with very capable and knowledgeable people. A former employee developed “Build the Wall” fundraiser.
Health: Trump’s actions (re: pandemic) speak for themselves. Before much was known, Trump closed travel from China and Europe, created a task force, empowered business to meet medical needs, followed task force’s advice, held public information briefings (re: government actions and personal responsibility to control the virus) and tried to bring hope, not panic, to the public. When the West Coast panicked after Pearl Harbor, FDR said, “There is nothing to fear but fear itself.”
Be honest in judging Donald Trump. Some say he is guilty of abuses of power. Is he guilty or not? What abuses? He has made good decisions or has not. He has helped us prosper or he has not. He hopes to help all citizens or not. He wants to unite us or divide us. You decide.
Paul Weitzer
Why do you think lives matter?
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
Our country’s founders anticipated a question that lays unanswered today. Why do black lives matter? Indeed, why do any lives matter? If you reject the founders’ arguments, what do you replace it with?
From The Bible they posited that men (mankind) are created in God’s image. Their creator gave them rights. The declaration lists those rights. First, Life without which none of the others matter. Then, Liberty without which our life becomes the property of someone or something else. Finally, the pursuit of happiness. Not the guarantee of happiness which is equity, but equality before the law.
Edmund Burke used the word estate (property) instead of happiness in writing a few years before The Declaration of Independence was penned. Without property we cannot have happiness. Even a monk, sworn to poverty has his robe, his rosary, and his bed. What we have is ours and we have a right to defend it. Government should ensure that it is not stolen by others and indeed that it is not stolen by government itself from our hands.
Marxists can say that we are building a better future, but how can they know? They may say you have to break eggs to make an omelet. In the last century 100 million died in The People’s Republic of China, 20 million in The U.S.S.R and 8,000 in the people’s paradise of Cuba. Did those lives matter? Apparently not. We have seen the studied indifference to white lives, Hispanic lives, Asian lives and even black lives that have represented different points of view and values.
The country’s founders made no differentiation between race or gender. The Biblical injunction is that we are made from one blood. They were universally Christians (though of various types) who believed that Christ had died for all and called whosoever will to follow Him.
The Nation of Islam believes that black lives matter and that whites are a failed genetic experiment. Many white supremacists appeal to a non-Christian tale of two creations mud people and real people. None of these would say all lives matter nor that all are endowed with rights.
The question then becomes why do you think lives matter?
Leonard Allen
Be a climate
change voter
Over the weeks there have been a number of very good letters enumerating the many reasons why President Trump should not be re-elected. I agree with the writers and fear that we are losing our Democracy under his abuse of his powers. I am especially concerned about his denial of climate change as our country and the planet are being impacted by devastating forest fires, drought in some areas and flooding rains in other areas, increasing number of hurricanes, melting glaciers, rising oceans levels and increasing temperatures around the world.
During his presidency, he has taken the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Change Accords as well as enacting 159 actions which scale back or eliminate climate mitigation. During his administration the US has had a reversal of 3 years of declining carbon emissions.
The timeline to reduce carbon emissions is growing shorter. The International Panel on Climate Change has determined that the world needs to prevent the increase in temperature change to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature increase has already been 1 degree Celsius. In order to stay below 1.5 degrees the IPCC says we need to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be at net zero by 2050. These goals mean that all fossil fuels be eliminated by 2050 and all electricity be provided by renewable sources.
Four more years of climate denial will make coming even close to achieving those goals next to impossible. And if we do not achieve those goals, our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will be dealing with devastating storms, droughts, forest fires, human migrations from coastal areas as they become flooded and migrations from southern states because of intolerable temperatures. Climate change is a force of nature that can overwhelm the planet unless we become serious about making changes now. And President Trump will not be the leader who will tackle this increasing climate crisis.
David Knutzen
