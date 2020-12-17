Self-interest at heart of recall effort
I am dismayed at the dishonesty of those leading a recall against David Boetcher. The statements made by this group are disingenuous, embarrassing, and defamatory.
Self-interest is honest. These folks are not to be faulted for being concerned about themselves. The fault lies in the obvious and embarrassing dishonesty about their motives. This group has claimed that their effort is about the community. If they cared about their community, they could advocate and ask the County to change its rules, or advocate for municipalities to enforce public health orders.
Prior to the initiation of the recall, no one in this group formally raised the concerns in their petition. I know this because I requested and reviewed all written communications between the recall leaders to district administration and Board members since April.
The recall group has put forth a candidate to run against Dave. On Oct. 20, 2020, she said in writing to Mr. Boetcher: “Thank you for being generous with your time today... I know that you are all working towards what is best for all of the students in Waunakee schools.”
Early in November, the recallers demanded a meeting with Board and administration. This meeting was attended by top administrators and two Board members (myself and Mark Hetzel). Most members of the recall group attended. This meeting took place on Nov. 6, 2020. Dave did not attend.
No one raised any concern regarding Dave, his conduct, “abuse of power”, or use of social media. This meeting was recorded. Had there been legitimate complaints, this meeting certainly would’ve been an apt time to raise them. They raised none.
What changed?
Here is the truth: These individuals are angry that the Board refused to follow unreasonable, selfish and reckless demands in November. The Board President is the easiest target.
In reality, this same group has advocated for reopening schools in a reckless manner from the beginning.
They ignore that Dave was one of three original members of the Board who voted to send anyone back to school in person.
They have demanded against reason, medical advice, and common sense that the district must re-open on Dec. 1, literally during the height of the pandemic. The district’s medical ad hoc committee expressly advised against what they demanded.
It is clear this group doesn’t care about facts or science, students or staff.
However misguided, there is a silver lining in this dark cloud. Dave can now fundraise for his re-election. He has pledged to donate 100% of donations to the Student Financial Assistance Fund, a district organized fund to provide assistance to students in need. So even in this period of negativity and hostility, good can come out of this absurd waste of time and energy.
Michael Brandt
