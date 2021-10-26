School district's DEI work must continue
If you have been even a casual observer to the Waunakee Community School District’s Board of Education meetings over the last months, you will have noticed that a new, extremely focused, “conservative” group of community members have been attending to give regular public comments.
The message is usually the same: no masks on students, and end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts because they are Critical Race Theory (CRT) and indoctrination. While there is nothing to say to the former, as we are subject to the orders of Public Health Madison and Dane County, the latter has led to such disinformation and fearmongering that the community must not remain silent.
For historical framing, the ad hoc DEI committee charter passed on 9 March 2020, with multiple public comments in support, and none in opposition. There was nothing secretive about it, and the primary goal was to review the district’s policies and practices against laws for protected classes of students and staff to ensure the district was complying, and then report back to the board for recommended actions. The district openly advertised for membership, even in the Tribune, and there was a healthy number of applications from interested parties, which can be rare for committees in an area such as ours. Even the Waunakee Village Board wanted a seat and was unable to join. The committee formed and went about its task, with little fanfare or controversy.
Where things changed, unfortunately, is in spring of 2021, when a group of “concerned citizens”, an offshoot of an ill-fated attempt to recall a sitting board member, began to come to meetings and focus on a community reading group that was jointly funded by the village government, school district, and Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
This morphed into targeting the DEI committee, which had the cardinal sin of being adjacent to the reading group, for doing things such as leading to the teaching of “CRT” in schools, even though they cannot define how it was doing so, because it was not.
Let us call this for what it is: white identity politics fearmongering by a conservative group trying to drum up support for future elections, who are not afraid to play politics with the health and safety of the children and families of our community. The DEI work must continue, and the board must be brave enough to listen, discuss, and implement their recommendations.
Robert McPherson