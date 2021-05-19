Warrior symbol has been discussed before
Just a bit of history. In the 1990s, Nick Hockings, a member of the Stockbridge Muncie, nation was invited to Heritage Elementary School to talk to the students about his native culture. Nick spent time in the classrooms and then led the students in a “Fish dance” in the gymnasium. Nick returned the following year.
At the end of the day, Nick had a discussion with the staff in regards to the warrior symbols and how he felt about the issue. Nick’s concern was that these symbols would continue stereotypes in the minds of some of the students, especially the younger ones.
Shortly after Nick‘s visit it was brought up to the “Multicultural” committee that there concerns about symbols on the schools clothing. it was at that time the spear symbol was removed. I was surprised when about five years later the symbol returned. This is not a new topic.
Sue Truitt
Kindergarten teacher for 36 years