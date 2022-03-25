Boetcher is a true leader
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our BOE has been faced with a short-sighted recall attempt, a successful effort to disband the DEI Committee, emails to stop the upcoming high school play, and most recently a group wanting to ban books and signs put up in classrooms using CRT as rationale.
However, in spite of all the controversy, one BOE member has continued to lead even when criticized: David Boetcher. When a group of citizens (including a current BOE candidate) led a negative campaign to recall him, Dave opted to take the high road and focus on our students instead. He organized an effort true to the spirit of the “Warrior way” to shovel driveways for those in need to raise money for the WCSD Student Financial Assistance Fund, raising nearly $3,000 in the process.
Coming from a military and trades background, Dave’s keen eye towards strong fiscal management and creating technical education opportunities in the schools is an asset to our district. It’s crucial to have individuals from non-traditional backgrounds in leadership roles. Prior to the Intermediate School referendum in 2014, Dave’s construction background input saved the district thousands by avoiding the hire of an “owner’s rep” to oversee the project. In addition, as chair of the facilities committee, Dave worked to increase implementation of energy saving measures district-wide, and was even a finalist for the district facilities director position at one point. Dave has also lived in the village since 1999 — longer than any of the other BOE candidates running this year.
I’ll be voting for David on April 5th because he is emblematic of our school district mission statement: Committed to Children, Committed to Community, and Committed to Excellence; and his expertise will serve the district well as it prepares for a November referendum.
Lara Herman
Supervisor Kiefer endorsed by deputy sheriffs
On behalf of the nearly 400 men and women whom I represent from the Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, we strongly urge the voters of the village of Waunakee and District 25 to support Tim Kiefer for County Board Supervisor.
Tim Kiefer intimately understands the issues facing his district and Dane County as a whole. During his nearly 10 years on the County Board, Kiefer has been a strong supporter of public safety, supporting the Dane County Sheriff’s office, and working towards trying to solve local traffic issues that are occurring in and around the Waunakee area. He supported the Jail Consolidation Project to finally close the 70-year-old, outdated facility. Our members fully understand the issues we face regarding crime, public safety, and traffic issues around Dane County. Tim Kiefer does as well and is clearly the right choice on April 5th.
Tim Kiefer knows that ‘defunding the police’ is not the way to solve issues within the criminal justice system. He intimately understands the criminal justice system and can help lead his district and Dane County into the future. Because of this, Tim Kiefer has earned our endorsement. We also believe he has earned his district's support for another term.
Brian Tuescher
President
Dane County Deputy Sheriff’s Association
Reelect Heinemann to school board
As a Waunakee graduate, I offer my support and trust in Jack Heinemann as a member of the school board. Serving on the board since 2011, Jack has worked tirelessly as a positive and well-versed representative. I consider him to be one of my best friends and supporters, and I return the favor to encourage you to vote for him to continue his work on the school board.
Jack has been instrumental in leading initiatives that are “value add” to WCSD’s educational experience, and with those, WCSD continues to be a top-rated district. He is steadfast to the mission, values, and goals of the District, while weaving those attributes throughout our ever-changing and evolving community.
He has a holistic and passionate approach to education and has worked on numerous committees (Policy, Facilities, Co-Curriculars, Insurance, Human Resources, Health, and Budgeting), that have provided him with a greater insight to District function – from improvement needs to developing long-term vision - he bridges gaps, builds consensus, and provides creative solutions to fit a wide variety of needs.
A few of many highlights:
-Leadership through COVID – Serving on the Health Committee, Jack’s leadership skills were instrumental in navigating and balancing Public Health guidelines with your children’s education and welfare. Jack was able to help establish a link to providing vaccinations to District employees as a first step to getting kids back to school. This may not have been possible had it not been for earlier work with the WCSD Wellness Center and SSM Health. In talking with Jack during the worst of the pandemic, and the uncertainties presented, his utmost concern was the balance and responsibility of making the right decisions for safety, education, and welfare of everyone involved.
-WHS Innovation Center Champion – Through raising nearly $250,000 in outside employer funding and sponsorships, Jack was a champion in the creation of this center – an educational opportunity that has improved participation in STEM, manufacturing, and trade arts in comparison to other schools. With programming, it is providing “hands on” experience, giving students an early acceleration to their careers. (I will also note this includes the increase of girls participating in these areas and public outreach.)
-Fiscal Strategy, Responsibility, and Accountability Leader – Here, Jack offers unique perspective, knowledge, and expertise. He is COO for Isomark Health, and helps to source funding and markets for new products as a managing member of Wisconsin Agricultural Exports. While helping companies grow, he knows that investment and ROI are essential to success. This is role he takes seriously. From short- to long-term objectives, to smaller projects, the District’s financial health is top mind for Jack. He is a wiz at deciphering where budget is best spent and offers creative solutions to stretch tax dollars as far as possible. Not stopping, he holds contractors accountable by setting project benchmarks for quality and delivery expectations.
I know that if Jack receives your vote for the School Board, he will continue to serve, represent, and provide a positive and long-lasting impact.
Heather Raffel
In support of Dotzler for school board
Katie Dotzler has many qualities that will make her a valuable addition to the Waunakee School Board. She is honest, hard-working, fair, organized, self-driven and has a tremendous amount of compassion for kids and families. She is a mother of three children and knows first-hand how the policies of the school district impact the kids of our community.
Before I met her, I heard her name often because of her involvement with many organizations within the schools and community like the PTO, several boosters, substitute teaching, coaching and organizing events for students and the community. I first met her when she was a long-term substitute teacher for my son’s 5th grade class. She stepped in and provided consistency and a stable learning environment when his teacher had to take an unexpected medical leave. She embraced the kids and they continued to learn and thrive under her leadership. The next time our paths crossed was when she stepped up to take on the role of girls soccer booster president. She was organized and driven, and quickly put together a plan to get as many people involved as possible. She worked tirelessly to make sure that everything ran smoothly, and within budget, and never hesitated to give her time and talent to the club. As I have gotten to know her better over the years, I admire her enthusiasm for the Waunakee community and how she is always digging deeper to find out more about issues at hand. She is well informed on what is happening in our community and actively seeks out collaboration with school board members and other leaders to try to find what is in the best interest of the kids. It is important that we elect school board members that have school aged kids and are in touch with how school board policies impact the kids first hand.
I can’t think of anyone more well suited for the WCSD school board than Katie Dotzler.
Vote April 5th.
Heather Ellickson
Support for Dotzler
My family has known Katie Dotzler for over 10 years. When I heard she was running for Waunakee School Board I was very excited. Katie is very passionate about our kids, our schools, and our community. Katie has been involved in countless (and many thankless) roles in Waunakee over the years. Coaching our kids, subbing at our schools, leading booster clubs in numerous sports, providing safe and fun celebrations for our students (freshman homecoming dinner, post prom, project graduation) and many more.
Katie’s enthusiasm, leadership and team focus will be a great addition to the school board. She will use her experience as a substitute teacher, an active parent, and a community builder to collaborate with the teachers, students, parents, school administration and other school board members. This teamwork will build upon the great foundation of Waunakee Schools to assure our students continue to receive the quality education that they deserve.
Katie cares about our kids, our schools and our community and I have been fortunate enough to call Katie a friend for a long time. Please join me in supporting Katie Dotzler for Waunakee School Board. You can see more details at https://katiedotzler.com/and please vote on April 5th!
Mark Lenerz
Ramos will bring a new voice to the village board
I am writing today in support of Angie Ramos for Waunakee Village Trustee. I had the pleasure of meeting Angie for the first time when she ran for office in 2021. She brought thoughtful, new perspectives to the race, and clearly has the best intentions for helping the village continue to grow and adapt to the diversification that is slowly rising within Waunakee. Her campaign is for the people of the village and shows true servant leadership, as she serves with multiple volunteer organizations throughout the village.
Whether it is taking consideration for the different needs of residents on topics like housing, transportation, or community building, Angie has positive, attainable ideas or perspectives that would greatly benefit the village. It is also very evident that she would be able to bring in new citizen voices and viewpoints that the village is sorely lacking in today. She has recognized that these shortcomings have left some of our more vulnerable residents behind, and that by being more inclusive, we can strengthen the community’s bonds to make the village more welcoming for all.
I say all of these things even though Angie and I are technically “opponents” in this race (and I hope I get your vote as well!), but I truly believe that without change leaders like Angie on the board, we will truly continue to struggle on seeing positive changes for everyone on the village. On April 5th, vote Angie Ramos for Village Trustee, and give her that chance to deliver on bringing a new diverse voice to the village board.
Robert McPherson
County Supervisor reaches out
I am running for reelection to the Dane County Board. I’m writing this letter to the editor to briefly explain who I am and what I hope to accomplish if I am elected to another two year term on the county board.Asking for your vote
I have served on the county board since 2012. In my day job I work as a lawyer at Kiefer Law Office. I am a small business owner and a homeowner here in the village of Waunakee.
I see at least three major challenges for county government in the next two years – public safety, county highways, and the after-effects of the pandemic.
Crime has increased. At the same time, the 1950s-era cellblocks at the county jail need to be replaced. If I am reelected, I will support sufficient funding for our sheriff’s office to keep sheriff’s deputies on the roads and to complete the jail renovation project.
Our county highways need to keep pace with our county’s growing population. I will support the reconstruction project for Highway M, as well as supporting better maintenance for all county roads.
The COVID-19 pandemic may be fading, but its after-effects are still being felt. I will do whatever I can at the county government level to address high inflation, the workforce shortage, and other after-effects of the pandemic.
After this year’s redistricting, the Waunakee county board district exactly matches the village boundaries of Waunakee. Anyone who lives in the village lives in the district where I am running for reelection.
As you do your pre-election research, please feel free to call me at (608) 358-7213 or email me at timothy_kiefer@hotmail.com with any questions you may have. I respectfully ask for your vote, so that I can continue working for you.
Tim Kiefer
Dane County Board, District 25
Reelect Kiefer
Tim Kiefer has been a strong advocate for Waunakee on the Dane County Board and I encourage fellow residents to support his re-election this April. Tim has successfully represented our district since he was elected in 2012. He has worked to: reduce drive-through traffic on Main Street by fighting against 4-lane expansion; support improvements to Hwy. M; further improve road maintenance; increase funding to cleaning up our lakes to prevent flooding; upgrade the facilities at Schumacher Farm County Park; and help Dane County recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim has a reputation as one of the best-prepared County Board supervisors. At committee and board meetings, it is obvious that he has read the meeting packets and attachments, has thought about the topics at hand, asks pointed clarifying questions, and is ready to take action.
Tim has been endorsed by AFSCME PEOPLE and has been a strong and consistent supporter of county employees and the labor movement while on the county board. Further, he was a union member prior to starting his own small business, Kiefer Law Office, LLC. Additional endorsements for Tim include the Dane County Sheriff, Kalvin Barrett, the Dane County Deputy Sheriffs Association, the Wisconsin State Journal, and the current Dane County Board Chair, Analiese Eicher.
I am glad that he is willing to continue to serve us on the Dane County Board and hope that my fellow residents in Waunakee will join me at the polls on Tuesday, April 5th, in voting to re-elect Tim Kiefer.
Ariel Barak
McPherson for April 5
I am delighted to once again recommend Robert McPherson to Waunakee as a candidate for the village board. I fully endorse him because I know he will be fiscally conservative while ensuring Waunakee is a welcoming community for everyone.
Here are five great reasons to vote for him.
1. His deep dislike of the $1 million dollar gaping hole in the library financing. As a lifetime friend of the library, I want to see the library be successful. I know he will stop such an error from happening in the future.
2. I know he supports a referendum for all parts of the proposed pool. He will take a sensible approach to building a new community amenity at a time when inflation and building costs are already hurting many people in Waunakee.
3. He won’t turn to TIF as a knee jerk reaction. Many of the TIFs authorized since 2008 paid developers interest to build infrastructure. I know Robert’s question will be, “Can the village build infrastructure cheaper?” and “How do we support existing infrastructure and current residents?”
4. He supports job creators and businesses. He recently said he works with ultra conservatives all the time to get stuff done.
5. Robert is a homeowner and taxpayer. I admire that he has stood fast in his attempt to run for office in the face of anti-sematic tactics in multiple elections. If he can stand against hate on the campaign trail, I know he will stand up for what is right in village hall and be the voice for the unheard, outright ignored, or those greeted with active hostility.
Please join me in voting for Robert McPherson Tuesday, April 5.
Ann Lewandowski
Dotzler supports kids
As we made the decision to move our family, one of the major reasons we chose Waunakee was for the schools and community. Our eldest child was starting kindergarten and we were looking forward to the opportunity for our three kids to be in the Waunakee School District. Our family took in the many opportunities of the schools, neighborhood and village from the start. From family game night, early riser reader, summer science, the rec programs to local theater, our kids had wonderful opportunities.
It was during the planning and participation of these events that I met Katie Dotzler. She was always at the center of these programs, be it planning the event with a team of her peers or supporting the kids participating. As our youngest daughter Taylor stated "Mrs. Dotzler just supports all of us kids and is a fantastic mom who is always so engaging to us all”.
When the community was finding creative ways to support and recognize our 2020 senior class and lined Main Street with the faces of our seniors, Katie helped. Our senior son's comment was "of course Katie Dotzler is working on that with you.” Most recently Katie co-led the effort for all the High School co-curriculars to participate in a homecoming parade, providing engagement and safe environments for all students and over 25 co-curriculars. All of these examples are what make Waunakee what it is -- a great community. They create the school district that families want to raise their kids in. These things don't just happen, it takes gracious, engaging, supportive and giving people like Katie. The bulletin boards, teacher support, family game nights, ice cream socials, state send offs, end of season banquets, senior banners, food for the bus rides, 6th grade dances, 8th grade graduation celebrations, senior flags that included all Waunakee students. Katie has been a catalyst in making them happen. This is the very reason why Katie should be on WCSB. It would be great to have another mother and woman, with a strong history of being involved that can be built on.
Even if you don’t have kids in school now it is imperative to vote. Take the time to vote for all the families who moved to Waunakee for the same reason you did! If you live in the Waunakee School district you can and should vote for Katie Dotzler on April 5th.
Tara Swalve