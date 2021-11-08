Hockey game raises pancreatic cancer awareness
The Waunakee Warrior hockey team will once again join with the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PCAN) for its 9th year to raise awareness as part of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer. The Warriors will play Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. when they take on the Middleton Cardinals at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
The Warriors started the High School version of this initiative in 2012 with PanCAN in conjunction with the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer program and continue to be Champions of raising awareness of this disease. “A cancer diagnosis affects more than just the person diagnosed,” said Booster Club President, Christine Gruetzmacher. “Cancer is a scary disease. This event is a great opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles and support those who’ve been touched by cancer.”
A Miracle Minute will give fans the opportunity to support the fight with their donations as well as the raffle that the booster club members have put together in the lobby. Families affected by pancreatic cancer are encouraged to attend the Awareness game at the Ice Pond to honor and support their loved ones.
The Waunakee Hockey team continues to promote the HFC game the week prior in school by offering, for donation, purple wrist bands and ribbons, foam hockey pucks, and this year they will be raising awareness outside of the Dunkin Donuts in Waunakee (Nov. 17, 6-8 a.m.). Coach Eric Olson says “It’s always been part of the Warrior Way to give back, and this is how we help Demand Better in the fight against pancreatic cancer.”
Hockey Fights Cancer™ is an initiative founded in December 1998 by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to raise money and awareness for hockey’s most important fight; the fight against cancer. Each year the NHL Hockey Fights Cancer program chooses charities to support. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network has been honored to be one of their recipients for multiple years.
In 2021, an estimated 60,000 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States and approximately 50,000 will die from it. The five year survival rate is now at ten percent.
Founded in 1999, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is the only national organization creating hope in a comprehensive way through research, patient support, community outreach and advocacy for a cure. The organization raises money for direct private funding of research—and advocates for more aggressive federal research funding of medical breakthroughs in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network fills the void of information and options by giving patients and caregivers reliable, personalized information they need to make informed decisions.
Tammy Andries and Tara Dull
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Waunakee Warrior Booster Club Event
Affiliate Spokesperson Coordinator