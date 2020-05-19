Appreciating the village board's Zoom meetings
I appreciate the time and effort that the Village takes to hold Zoom meetings. They allow me to know what is going on during our social distancing. I was impressed to learn that there is a new current development interactive map available on the Village website. it looks like a wonderful source of information that answers questions many of us have.
I watched with awe and appreciation of the work that Village Staff, department heads and village board members are doing with the ever changing plans for handling Covid-19 at our village level. The reports by all of the village department heads about what measures they are taking in each of their departments to protect their workers and to continue the services they provide to keep our residents of Waunakee safe were well coordinated and communicated.
All of these things remind me how grateful I am to live in Waunakee. Thanks for keeping it such a great place to live.
Mary Ellen Kearney
