An ideal person for school board
I was born and raised in Sauk City, went to college in Milwaukee, then lived on the west coast for 15 years and met my wife. My family and I, subsequently, jumped on an opportunity to move to Waunakee just over 13 years ago. Our primary reason to live in Wisconsin was to raise our three children here, especially in Waunakee, with its reputable school system, family-oriented and social lifestyle, and proximity to Sauk City and Madison.
My wife was able to secure employment with the UW and I am able to adequately support my NASA responsibilities remotely (pre-covid, too). Another substantial reason we wanted to live here was to be closer to my family/relatives and my circle of childhood friends, an exceptional group of people.
Included in my circle of close childhood friends is Ted Frey, knowing him since 1st grade, attending Sauk Prairie schools with him through high school. He was one of the top performing students in our class of 1988 and one of the hardest workers, not only in academics, but also in the sports he competed in and extracurricular activities he was involved with, including his musical (piano) and artistic exceptionalism.
I have had the fortune of growing up with Ted, starting in first grade, into high school, sharing our thoughts and taking advice from him regarding classes, girlfriends, and what we wanted to be/do when we grew up; now, as an adult, and a father, I have asked Ted for guidance with running a business, our childrens’ schooling, raising our kids, and life in general. We have seen him raise his four exceptional children — his two oldest now attending the UW. I have come to respect and admire how he and his wife continue to raise their children. He is an individual I confided in many times throughout my life and will, without hesitation, continue to do.
Now, knowing Ted is running for the Waunakee Community School Board, I am ecstatic to give him my support and know he is the ideal person for this position – for the quality of our community’s educational system. Please consider casting your vote for Ted this April; any questions you have, I guarantee he will be enthusiastic to talk with you about them.
Thank you.
Mark Schwarz
Fresh perspectives needed on village board
The Tribune recently posted an article regarding the UniverCity and Village focus on Diversity, Inclusion & Equity in Waunakee. This is very laudable of the Village. The White Racial Frame community learning experiences being offered in conjunction should be considered part of this partnership and should be mandatory for all current and future Village Board members and certain Village staff. In fact, the Board could immediately demonstrate their keen understanding of these topics by unanimously and quickly approving the Cohen-Esrey Project instead of seemingly searching for and throwing up last-minute roadblocks.
It’s time for the Board and the Community to embrace and appreciate all the diversity that has been provided to Waunakee. Our chiildren and future generations deserve and require it.
Recently, it has come to light that the Village Board Closed Session skulduggery concerns expressed in this paper a few years ago are not unfounded. It seems that shenanigans are indeed happening behind closed doors. This is unacceptable. It’s time that new faces become part of the Waunakee Village Board. Kaufmann, McPherson and Heimbecker will bring needed, fresh perspective to issues facing the Waunakee of the 21st century.
Kevin Nies
Sam Kaufmann for village board
While, I don’t know Sam Kaufmann personally, I’ve had the opportunity to talk with him and have been following his opinions involving both the village and the schools.
He is very impressive on his ability to research and ask the right questions on the issues pertaining to the Village of Waunakee. I believe by adding Sam, as a Village of Waunakee Board Member, he’ll continue to do just that with anything that comes before the Village Board. Sam is very committed to Waunakee and making sure that every side is looked at and represented.
This is why I believe Sam Kaufmann would make an excellent addition to the Waunakee Village Board.
Sincerely,
Dennis J. Heimann
Time for change
About a year ago, when T. Wall’s lawsuit against the village was awaiting trial, village president Chris Zellner promised that it would be vigorously defended. I looked forward to learning why Wall thought we owed him, and why he was supposedly wrong. Then, as Wall’s lawyers were gathering depositions, the suit was suddenly settled with a $390,000 payment to Wall. The facts of the lawsuit and village board actions were never fully explored. Terry Wall just got a big chunk of cash to not build in Waunakee.
I never understood why the village didn’t simply tell Wall that his proposed building was illegal. Village ordinances require a minimum lot size per unit for apartment buildings. It’s not an onerous standard; the massive Madison & Main building meets it. Even if Wall had gotten the rezoning he sought for Second Street properties, his redevelopment lot would have only allowed 90 apartments. He might have gotten the village to OK another 9 units by counting the separate lot where Wanabike now operates, which he intended to raze for surface parking. In a number of building iterations, he never proposed less than 106 units, and most versions showed 123 or more.
Of course, it’s difficult for the village to hold Wall strictly to our ordinance at the same time that they were bending the same ordinance to the breaking point in their rush to throw $5 million in TIF incentives at the Lamphouse development. There, the ordinance mentioned above was elastically interpreted to approve 101 apartments on a lot that is only large enough to allow 79. Later, the village board changed the ordinance to justify this. The new ordinance provisions have not, to my knowledge, been used in any other instance. (Incidentally, Lamphouse now advertises 103 apartments. Were the extra two apartments ever approved by the village? Is anybody keeping track?)
Two years ago, voters were asked to vote for “experience” and return incumbents Zellner, Phil Willems and Gary Herzberg to office. This got us two huge apartment buildings in arguably the busiest traffic area of Main Street, and a giant payout to T Wall to not build an illegal development. I’ll vote this April for new leadership: Sam Kaufmann and Robert McPherson will be more knowledgeable, competent and wiser trustees than any other candidates. I’ll also vote for the very bright and capable Mary Heimbecker as village president. It’s time for change.
Gerry Ashmore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.