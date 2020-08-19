Woodland Drive traffic light
What are your thoughts about the traffic light at Hwy. Q and Woodland Drive? If you think the timing of the light at the intersection of Hwy. Q and Woodland Drive should be changed, please call (608)266-4014 to express your opinion.
Dennis Barman
Hard-earned benefits must be maintained
On Social Security’s 85th birthday, many older Wisconsinites find themselves deferring retirement or coming to grips with unexpected unemployment. As we grapple with the abrupt changes brought on by coronavirus, it is clear we must maintain Social Security’s hard-earned benefit for millions of older Americans and their families.
According to a new AARP survey, a significant majority of Americans – Republicans (93%), Democrats (99%), and Independents (92%) alike – see Social Security as an important government program, and more than half (56%) say it is even more important in light of the pandemic.
With so many Americans struggling to afford health care and other basic needs, it is clear that the earned benefits Social Security provides is more important than ever.
AARP is fighting to protect Wisconsin voters 50-plus in this election and make voters’ voices heard on the issues that matter most to them. To win in 2020, candidates need to tell voters how they will protect the future of Social Security and must have a solution to keep Social Security strong.
We will never stop fighting to strengthen Social Security, and make sure hard-working Wisconsinites and Americans get the benefits they’ve earned.
Sincerely,
Lisa Lamkins
Federal Issues Advocacy Director
AARP Wisconsin, Madison
Exercise your
right to vote
Well, they pulled off another upset. After the second election in the pandemic era the score is Municipal Clerks/Poll Workers 2, Virus 0. Despite the challenge of administering an election largely by mail, the teams tasked with facilitating our right to vote have been agile in adapting to our new world. Our friendly village of Dane team led by Teresa and Robin stand ready to administer one more election this year, and it’s a big one. In the village of Dane, 342 ballots were cast for the spring election, 165 were cast on the August 11th primary, and it is anticipated that over 600 will be cast for the presidential election in November.
Political franchise (the right to vote), is THE core tenet of our democracy. Like anything in life, it must be balanced appropriately. Voter fraud can water-down valid ballots if systems are not in place to keep voting secure; but voter suppression can occur if those systems are too cumbersome. Historically speaking, the systems that election officials use to track ballots and ensure each eligible citizen can vote have functioned well in preventing large scale fraud. Sadly, those systems have also made voting remotely during a pandemic difficult for some citizens. Your municipal clerk is a great resource to assist with working through barriers created by COVID-19.
As I mentioned before, the teams at the polls are ready to count every eligible vote. The polls will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 3. Absentee voting is a great option for those who would like to avoid the polls and vote from the comfort of home. You can register to vote or request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. I suggest requesting your ballot early, voting early, and returning it early. You can track your ballot on myvote.wi.gov to ensure that it has been received before Election Day. You can return your ballot by mail, or you can reduce the mailing time by dropping your completed ballot envelope in the water/sewer drop box on the east end of Village Hall. You can also contact the Clerk’s office and make arrangements to hand deliver your ballot during business hours or ask any questions you may have. It is important to exercise the franchise and cast a ballot for your principles; whether you plan to vote for a Democrat, a Republican, or your favorite Disney character.
Donald Postler, Dane
