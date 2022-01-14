Public should have greater say on village spending
Our Waunakee Village Board must think we all have millions of dollars in our bank accounts and that money is not a problem for any of us. The amount of money they plan on spending is crazy to say the least. With all the spending plans in the next year our taxes could double.
Currently the Village board has plans on spending over $152 million in the next year. And the year is just starting. We all know there will be even more expenses being added on yet. It could very easily go over $200 million before 2022 has ended. The village board just keeps adding on to our tax bills with no end in sight. We would like to see them saving us money for a change.
The village board feels they have the right to decide if this aquatics center/public pool should even be brought to a referendum/vote by the public or not. The taxpayers should be the ones to decide if we want this or not since it’s our money that they are spending. The village board should not be allowed to have any closed meetings where the public is not informed as to what is going on. But we the taxpayers should have a right to not only know but we should be always having a right to vote on where our tax money is spent, NOT THEM!
Timothy Clark
A good neighbor
Our village board member, Nila Frye, is constantly bushy dealing with big businessmen, real estate agents, government bureaucrats and others concerned with this rapidly expanding community. Yet, what I like about Nila is, despite her many concerns, she still takes time to be a good neighbor.
In the summer, there was time to talk over village things while standing over the back fence or sitting on the lawn bench. More recently, we talked local politics over coffee at the kitchen table or when we met while searching for a certain item an the center aisles at Piggly Wiggly.
I do hope that Waunakee voters will take time to support and reelect Nila Frye in the upcoming election for village board.