Pride flag is a symbol, not an advertisement
A “quite concerned” and “greatly offended” resident and self-proclaimed champion of family values recently declared, in a letter to the editor of this community newspaper, that “flags are advertisements.”
Every year on the Fourth of July our nation comes together in celebration of the anniversary of our Independence. Each year, we commemorate those who have given their time to serving and protecting us all on Veterans’ Day, and we solemnly honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day. The flag that accompanies these sacred days of remembrance, one we all know quite well, is not an advertisement. Advertisements are what sell cars and cigarettes and overpriced kitchen appliances.
Flags are not advertisements, they are symbols. Flags wrap up all of our collective strengths and weaknesses and kindness and failures and tie them together into a symbol of a community that, despite its vast internal conflicts and personalities and predispositions, is determined to speak with one voice.
This concerned citizen’s letter to the editor arrives as the five-year anniversary approaches of the mass killing of 49 people at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in 2016. It also comes in the 30th anniversary of the advent of the AIDS epidemic in this country, in which LGBTQ communities across our nation were ravaged, and despite their calls for attention and help were left to suffer and die by a Presidential administration that also championed “family values.” It comes at a time when, according to the Trevor Project, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people, and when LGBTQ youth are almost five times more likely than their heterosexual peers to have attempted suicide. And it comes on the heels of the hardest year in living memory, where the crippling effects of solitude and tedium and anxiety have dominated, and where at least 615,000 of our neighbors have had their lives cut short.
In America, we are too used to big numbers. Now these are advertisements — ones that camouflage the boundless humanity of those we have lost. 49 in a Florida nightclub. Thousands each year during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Hundreds of thousands taken in the last year alone. Numbers have no empathy, they tell no stories. But within each digit lies endless possibility denied opportunity. A child whose parents will never come home. Parents who must face the tortuous burden of burying a child. Empty seats at dinner tables. Every one of these big numbers should invoke the deep good within us all, the humanity we hold dear that is a match for any struggle, for any journey, for any cause.
And that is precisely what the Pride flag symbolizes. It is, like any good flag, both a symbol of celebration and acceptance and joy and one of solemn commemoration of the endless human stories of suffering and resistance that its community has endured. It is a symbol, not an advertisement. In Waunakee, it is a symbol of a community that has wisely decided its future lies in being one of openness, love and respect. One that places value on the lives and futures and identities of all our children. And one that dismisses those who make exceptions to the “uplifting of all humans.”
John Patrick O’Donoghue
Correlation does not necessarily mean causation
Scientists suggest that the atmosphere is warming and CO2 in the air is increasing. They have also concluded that atmospheric warming causes climate change. Therefore, CO2 causes climate change. Correlation does not necessarily mean causation.
Scientists theorize that earth’s atmosphere is a protective cover, where the amount of energy in the atmosphere must remain relatively constant to sustain life. Interpreted, that means the amount of energy released from the earth into space must be approximately equal to that received. Average atmospheric temperatures will rise if the amount of energy retained is greater and fall if less. Most of the energy comes from the sun but some is caused by human activity (Industrialization, wildfires, etc.).
The entire surface of the earth absorbs energy during the day and releases it at night (think, hot pavement), so most of the sun’s energy is released directly. Scientists believe that water vapor and CO2 in the atmosphere can block some energy from leaving and therefore can heat up the planet and cause all kinds of mischief (i.e. climate change). They believe the main culprit is CO2. But CO2 is only about 4 parts of 10,000 parts of gases in the atmosphere. That’s a pretty heavy burden for a lessor gas.
71% of the earth’s surface is water. Water evaporates constantly into the atmosphere. Water vapor in the air, at any given time, is many times that of CO2. Clouds (water vapor) redirect the sun’s energy into space immediately. Yes, water vapor may also block energy from leaving.
Climate does change and unusually warm periods have occurred before. Similar warming period occurred 1000 years ago (Medieval Warming) and 2000 years ago (Roman Warming). It is difficult to believe CO2 was the cause. Weather is constantly changing.
Assuming humans can correct the climate to our liking (which is highly doubtful), hopefully there is more than one solution. Why then, would we choose the one unproven solution (cutting CO2 emissions) which requires global participation, but without China and India will accomplish nothing? That same solution will cause irreparable damage to the American economy.
The scientific community might consider planting more trees to suck CO2 and water vapor from the atmosphere. Nature, itself, may have its own ways of self-correction. After all, it took millions of years to develop that protective cover which sustains human life. It also might be possible that humans are evolving (adapting to small temperature changes).
Paul J. Weitzer