I just wanted to express a note of appreciation and gratitude for our former village president, Chris Zellner. He grew up in Waunakee since he was a baby and loved fishing in the creek and playing basketball. Who knew that one day he’d be a Village Trustee and then the Village President for a total of 15 years on the board?

Anyone who knows Chris understands that his family and community with its people (especially the youth) are his passion. He felt that the youth are our future, and they inspired him. He remembers our village in the 1970s with less than 2,000 people and has always loved Waunakee’s great location and stellar schools. So being on the board was a natural transition for him.