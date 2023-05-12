I just wanted to express a note of appreciation and gratitude for our former village president, Chris Zellner. He grew up in Waunakee since he was a baby and loved fishing in the creek and playing basketball. Who knew that one day he’d be a Village Trustee and then the Village President for a total of 15 years on the board?
Anyone who knows Chris understands that his family and community with its people (especially the youth) are his passion. He felt that the youth are our future, and they inspired him. He remembers our village in the 1970s with less than 2,000 people and has always loved Waunakee’s great location and stellar schools. So being on the board was a natural transition for him.
Chris is proud of our downtown. To enhance it even more, he added special lights for winter holidays and the Fourth of July on Main Street! For the rotary lights he started to add more diversity and history with a Hanukkah menorah, the Twelve Days of Christmas, and a farm set to represent Waunakee’s roots. Chris also added the village tree in the roundabout and added special decorations around it.
Chris and his committees started two really special events in Waunakee called Light the Night and Waunaboom. Light the Night has a fun parade, Santa, and promotes downtown shopping. Waunaboom for the Fourth of July was a brainchild of his and his family. They wanted an event that was free for our community. The committee meets year round and adds extra features each time. It has grown more than three times the original plan! Kids can climb rock walls, do laser tag, pet animals, get their face painted, participate in a bike parade and even get sprayed by our local fire truck to cool off and so much more. Adults can socialize, eat from the plethora of food trucks, and listen to amazing bands. Chris loves being around the community and its festivals.
During Chris’ terms as Village President he also worked with local businesses and One Community Bank to have a coin made for our 150th celebration in Waunakee. Also, he wanted to include the Ho-Chunk Nation’s history since Waunakee is located on their ancestral land. In my opinion, over the years, I feel like he really tried to listen and do what was best for our community.
Now that Chris has stepped down as Village President, I simply wanted to thank him for all of his time and effort on the Village Board and for bringing such exceptional additions to Waunakee. I’m proud of him as a WHS graduate myself, as a community member and friend.