Runge is a selfless leader
We are writing to urge our fellow Waunakee residents to vote for Kristin Runge for Village President on April 4.
We have known Kristin for 14 years and know she will serve our community well. Her professional experience around the state working with communities on economic development with UW Extension’s Community Development Institute makes her incredibly well-qualified. She is a selfless leader having served our community before, facilitating the Housing Task Force, and serving on the Village Board, Community Development Authority, and many other organizations.
We can think of no better person for Village President to ensure responsible policies and progress for Waunakee, and we urge you to vote for her too.
Joel and Mary Favre
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
I have always observed St. Patrick’s Day. Many times, it was just having corned beef and cabbage and a green beer at a local restaurant. Sometimes, it was marching in the St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Capital Square. Now that I am 88 years old, I don’t want to jump too high. So, I am looking back in my scrapbooks and albums for ideas of how the day was celebrated years ago.
I found that in 1935, a box of Shamrocks was delivered at the red brick house on Woodland Drive in the Town of Westport. Mary Tierney Conway got them every year from County Tipperary, Ireland, to help celebrate the day.
I found that in 1873, members of St. Mary of the Lake Westport Fraternal Orders were among a thousand men who were in a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Madison. Seven societies marched, including two who were German groups.
But, the Westport Temperance Unit stole the show as they were a cavalcade on horseback. They waved their flags and hoisted their banners to great applause from the onlookers. Surely, they passed by St. Raphael’s, St. Patrick’s and all of downtown. Finally, they would feast in City Hall.
And so it is maybe enough to honor the day by simply reliving the St. Patrick’s Day tales of old.
James P. Koltes
True servants who serve the public
I am one of the few people who attend village board meetings who isn’t a developer or village employee. From my perspective, the board has improved immensely since Nila Frye and Sam Kaufmann were elected. Both do their research and ask questions. They read the agenda packets (sometimes 200 pages plus) before meetings and ask clarifying questions. Both are willing to push back, in a nice midwestern way, if they disagree with something.
Their willingness to ask questions has led to more engagement from other trustees. More trustees are comfortable asking questions and weighing in with their opinions.
You will find liberals, conservatives and moderates support them. Why?
By being hard-working, honest, smart, down-to-earth, and listening and responding to their constituents. If they don’t know an answer, they research and get back to you. Sam Kaufmann started a trustee email newsletter making the agendas and packets easily accessible.
Sam started serving on county, village and school committees while he was still in high school. Nila has served on school, village, community and church committees the entire time she has lived in Waunakee (40+ years). Running a village involves many aspects; including Fire, EMS, Community Development, Public Works, and Parks. Nila has served on all of those committees.
Sam and Nila have the best interest of all of Waunakee in mind when they make decisions. They are true public servants who serve the public. Vote for Nila Frye for village president and Sam Kaufmann for trustee on April 4.
Linda Ashmore
Support for Zach Jensen
I am writing in support of Zach Jensen for the Waunakee School Board election coming up in April.
Prior to moving out of state this past August, I had the pleasure of getting to know Zach over the last few years. A few of the qualities in Zach that I found impressive are his steadfast beliefs in academic excellence, his dedication and unwavering commitment to his grade school aged daughter, and his level-headed and sound approach to addressing the many situations that we, as parents, had to navigate over the last three crazy years.
Zach will bring the kind of honesty, integrity and intelligence that is needed as a representative of the people, parents and children in the Waunakee School District. Those qualities in people are missing these days with people that currently represent us at all levels of government. I can guarantee Zach will make ethically sound decisions on what is best for the taxpayers, many of whom are my friends and family members.
If you’d like to see positive changes in the Waunakee schools, I would highly encourage citizens to vote for Zach Jensen for Waunakee school voard!
Thank You,
Lora Moody
Breckenridge, Colorado
Runge: A wealth of experience in public service
As a resident of Waunakee, I am pleased to endorse Kristin Runge for village president in the upcoming election on April 4. I’ve known Kristin since 2009, when both of our families moved to Waunakee. I am confident that she has the skills and experience necessary to lead our community forward.
Kristin has a wealth of experience in government and public service. She has worked with dozens of communities across Wisconsin as a statewide specialist in economic development for the University of Wisconsin Extension. She has been an advocate for small business, entrepreneurship, housing, and responsive local government. I believe that her knowledge and experience would be a tremendous asset to our village as it continues to grow,
Kristin is committed to Waunakee. She has served on the Community Development Authority since its inception, the Village Board, and facilitated the Housing Task Force. Kristin has a deep understanding of the issues facing our community, and the skills and experience to address those issues.
One of the things that impresses me most about Kristin is her commitment to transparency and community involvement. She has shown a willingness to listen to the concerns and ideas of her fellow residents. I believe that her approach to leadership will help us to build a stronger, more cohesive community.
Kristin Runge’s experience, expertise, and commitment to Waunakee will be invaluable as we work to address the challenges ahead. I believe that her leadership will help to ensure that our community remains a great place to live for generations to come. I encourage all of my fellow residents to join me in voting for her on April 4.
Sincerely,
Julie Merk
Runge: The right person to lead us into the future
As a long time Village resident and former Village Board Trustee, I urge you to vote for Kristin Runge as Village President on April 4th. Although I moved to Westport for a few years recently, I am fortunate to have returned to this wonderful community.
While a Trustee, the Village President was instrumental in helping the board develop consensus and move us forward in ways that were beneficial to the community. That person becomes the leader and represents the village in meetings throughout Dane County and Waunakee itself. The President works closely with village staff on all issues affecting Waunakee, many of which are quite complex and require a deep understanding of public policy, economic development and state and local finances — all important topics that impact the village’s fiscal health and quality of life for residents.
Kristin’s professional experience in community and economic development across Wisconsin, her volunteerism and experience as a former Trustee for Waunakee makes her stand out as the right choice for Village President. Her experience gives her the depth of fiscal, policy and true life knowledge we need to control property taxes, maintain our infrastructure, amenities and maintain the quality of life to which we are all accustomed.
As important, Kristin will be transparent and listen to resident concerns.
Waunakee is an exceptional community we all love, and Kristin is the right person to lead us into the future. Vote Kristin Runge on April 4th.
Sincerely,
Susan Springman
Jensen will listen to all voices
Ask yourself: “What do you want most from your Board of Education?”
I think for many of us, the answer is: A Voice.
We want leadership, but we also want to be heard. Zach Jensen is committed to listening to all the voices of the Waunakee School District. Zach is here to represent everyone in the community regardless of race, age, gender, income, political or religious beliefs. He welcomes input and opinions from teachers, students, parents and the general community. We need board members that are going to put aside negativity and political grandstanding and review each issue individually without prejudice. We need a board member that will hear ALL voices, not just the loudest.
If you want your voice to be heard vote for Zach Jensen.
Linde Schwarz