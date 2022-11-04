Climate change is real
A letter in the Oct. 21 Tribune began with a description of the earth's atmosphere and its effect on the planets temperature. But then conclusions were drawn which were misleading and counter to the scientific facts we now know to be true.
Our planet is 4.6 billion years old. The first single cell animals arrived 3.85 billion year ago and the first plants arrived 400 million years ago with vertebrates arriving 350 million years ago. During its lifetime time the temperature of the earth varied considerably from ice sheets to heat waves that killed off many of the plants and creatures which had lived on the planet including the Dinosaurs which had survived for 165 million years. Atmospheric CO2 levels varied greatly over that time period and were the cause of the large swings in the planets temperatures.
We humans arrived 130,000 years ago. By the 1800s, humans had discovered the massive carbon deposits on the planet left by the millions of years of plant and animal decay. The Industrial Revolution began powered by the burning of these fossil fuels causing atmospheric CO2 levels increase by 50% in these 200 years. CO2 and another fossil fuel heat trapping gas, methane, have had the effect of trapping heat in the atmosphere leading to the increase of global temperature by 1.1 degree Celsius since 1840. Scientists predict that above 1.5 degree Celsius our planet will experience increased heat related deaths, rising ocean levels, droughts is some areas and flooding in other areas, more forest fires, extinction of many bird and animal species and the increased number and intensity of storms. In addition, the melting of the Arctic tundra will release huge amounts of methane which will increase temperatures further.
Climate change is real and we must, for the sake of future generations, rapidly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
David Knutzen
Thanks for 100 Years Celebration of Music
On Monday Oct 17, I attended “Faculty Cabaret: Celebrating 100 years of music in Waunakee Schools” in the High School Commons/Café. What a celebration it was! Attendees were encouraged to mingle and visit information booths representing some of the local organizations that support music in the schools: Music Boosters, Create Waunakee, Trending Now, and Friends of the Waunakee Performing Arts (whose picture slide slow spanned many decades of student music making).
However, once the music started, it was hard not to simply listen and enjoy the entertainment. From solos to small and large group ensembles, 14 different performances featured current Waunakee music faculty from every building, retired faculty, HS alumni and “other members of our extended music teaching family." A wide range of music styles provided something for everyone in attendance, topped off with everyone getting together to perform great arrangements of “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder and “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang.
Thank you, Waunakee music educators, for building the lifelong skills all students learn when studying music and for providing a range of opportunities for students to grow through different musical experiences. A special thanks for taking the time to get together to share your own musical gifts/talents with us that evening! Now that the annual Waunakee Music Boosters fruit fundraiser has started, it’s time for us to go to their webpage and place an order to show our support for all you do.
Peggy Hill-Breunig
WDIR Ice Arena
I took a look at the ice arena agreement with the village to see what it said about selling beer at youth events. This is some of the information I learned.
I think the ice arena is a private club with taxpayer money. The land the building sits on is worth probably six digits. The Waunakee/DeForest Ice Rink (WDIR) pays $1 a year to lease the land, and village employees mow the lawn.
When the village has figure skating class at the arena, the village pays for ice time.
According to the agreement, there is to be 16 hours a month for public skating times Monday through Friday and Saturdays and Sundays.
The village has a board member who sits on the WDIR board. Shouldn't he see to it that an agreement is met? The agreement doesn't seem to be followed through. It looks like public ice time was scheduled when kids are in school. Sixteen hours of public skating should happen 12 months a year in all of the timeframes. This needs to be taken care of now. Public skating time needs to occur when families can use it, and it needs to be advertised in the Horizons publication, upcoming events in the Tribune and the community calendar. This would allow nondiscriminatory use as stated in the agreement.
I question why an ice arena is nonprofit.
The arena has a $500,000 interest-free loan from the village (taxpayer supported). The first 10 years was with no payment.
At the same time, the food pantry pays $1,000 a month for the use of the lower level of the old library to serve those in need. Ice arena, $1 per year -- does this seem right?
This letter contains facts as I know them and my opinion.
Vaughn Frye