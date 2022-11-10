Celebrating the Waunakee school community for American Education Week
Nov. 14-18 is American Education Week. The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education wishes to share our gratitude to our students, staff, families, and all those in our community for your phenomenal support of our students and schools.
We celebrate the extraordinary collaboration of so many different groups of people in the Waunakee Community School District contributing to the success of our students and public education.
We are proud of our students for their achievements, effort, and spirit. We are most grateful for our parents and families who support our children’s education, and for their help in providing the resources our students need.
We are most appreciative for the extraordinary talent, leadership, and commitment that our outstanding staff bring to our students
-our administrators—district and building level
-classroom teachers
-administrative support staff
-administrative assistants
-para-educators
-substitute teachers
-custodians and maintenance staff
-IT staff, food service staff, bus drivers, and crossing guards
Thank you for selflessly sharing the gifts of your unique talents, positive attitudes, and commitment to excellence.
We are also most grateful for the tremendous community support the WCSD receives from our community partners:
-Family Teacher Organizations (FTO) and booster organizations
-daycare and after school care providers
-parent leadership and advisory committees
-business partnerships
-tax payers
-First Responders
-Municipal partners: the Village of Waunakee, Town of Dane, Town of Springfield, Town of Vienna, Town of Westport, City of Madison, and City of Middleton
We invite you all, not just during American Education Week, but throughout the year to join us and share your gratitude to all these special people who contribute so selflessly to public education in the Waunakee Community School District.
Together, we all make a difference.
The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education
Joan Ensign, Ted Frey, Judith Engebretson, Jack Heinemann, Mark Hetzel, Brian Hoefer and Katie Dotzler