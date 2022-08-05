Women’s health improved by abortion ban
This is a controversial topic in the news right now so I would like to share my thoughts as a woman. I believe that the reversal of Roe v. Wade is actually good for women’s health if you consider the following:
1) There would be less unwanted pregnancies because people would be more careful and more likely to use contraceptives.
2) More “women” (unborn baby girls) would be born, thus increasing their population in the world.
3) More women would be able to become mothers because babies would be available for adoption.
4) Women would be spared the trauma of an abortion and any medical complications that may result, including mental or emotional health issues.
5) The risk of breast cancer would decrease for women because of the connection between abortion and increased risk of breast cancer.
6) Men would likely have more respect for women and become more responsible in their sexual behavior because abortion would not be readily available as a means of birth control.
7) Human life and women in general would be more valued and respected.
I’m sure there are other advantages to women in banning abortion, but as you can see, this decision is actually a good thing for women’s health.
Annette Hillebrand
Overdue school projects are too costly
In 2020, the WCSD Board of Education voted against continuing referendum planning for Fall 2020. I was on the Board, having helped hire two outside agencies to plan on a new middle school and a re-build of Heritage Elementary. At the time, the Board was told that the cost for two new buildings would run about $100 million.
Both myself and former BOE member David Boetcher argued that planning for a fall 2020 referendum must continue. COVID presented uncertainty, no doubt. However, we cited expected cost increases for building materials and labor, inflation and a possible future recession. The problems we cited in early 2020 were predictable. Massive government spending hastened the highest inflation the U.S. has seen in nearly 40 years. The U.S. is effectively in recession. Labor costs have spiked. Material costs are through the roof.
We lost that vote 5-2. 4 members in the majority are still on the Board of Education today.
This coming November, the Waunakee Community School District will be asking voters to approve a $175 million referendum to remove Heritage elementary from its downtown location and build it on the site where the district told the community it would build a middle school. It will also be seeking to place a new middle school downtown, though this building will not be ready for 4 to 5 years.
For comparison’s sake – Middleton built a new middle school in 2014 for 1200 students. It cost $44 million. In 2020, Waunakee was told it would cost $68 million. Today, it will cost well over $100 million (for 900 students).
A new middle school is desperately needed. It was needed in 2018. The building was not designed to hold the number of children it serves. It operates having converted virtually all available areas to classroom space. Special education and staff break areas are hamfisted into spaces not designed for human habitation. Four classrooms are housed in undersecured trailers hidden behind the building, creating a district-known security risk.
I have never before opposed a referendum for public schools, but I will vote NO this fall on the building referendum proposed by the current Board of Education. Had the Board listened in 2020, we could have literally saved taxpayers 55 to 70 million dollars. Spending this amount during a recession, compounded by massive inflation, yet failing to properly compensate staff, is beyond the pale.
Michael Brandt