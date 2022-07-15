Disappointed by the article
I was extremely disappointed to see the article taken from Outdoor News about me being gored by a deer on Jan. 7. That article was slanted against me with some untruths.
The facts are:
1- I was gored in the upper thigh 6 to 7 inches by an aggressive buck and lifted off the ground by the antlers.
2- I was on my own property when I shot the buck and tracked him in sub-zero wind chill and snow falling for 8 hours. My cell phone died. Eventually, the deer went on my neighbor’s property and my neighbor was notified and OK with me being there.
3- My offense was putting down less than 3 gallons of corn in my food plot which the warden stated in his report was 60 yards from the spot I shot the buck and where he first found blood. The buck was never near the corn. I apologize for the corn; there was no need. I already had a legal food plot. This offense was a citation, not even a misdemeanor. I had not been on my property for nine days before this night.
4- In 2017, I shot a gut-shot deer (shot by an unknown hunter) that was dragging the hind legs across my field. This deer was in severe pain. I put this deer out of the misery it was in. I legally registered this buck even though it was not the buck I would have elected to shoot. I then used a tag from another person to harvest my own buck. This deer was also legally registered with the DNR. The warden told me that had I told him what happened, he probably would have given me a replacement tag. I did not know that this was an option. Since I did not ask, I received a citation. As a reminder, a citation is what you receive when you get a traffic ticket.
5- Outdoor news never prints the names of the people who are involved in such minor matters. The sensational aspect of me being med-flighted almost dying changed that. Nonetheless, I am sorry for the infractions.
6- When I was found that night, my blood pressure was 60/40, core body temp of 84 degrees, my stressed heart emitted troponin from lack of blood, I lost over 2 pints of blood which was used to track me for over the 100 hards I had crawled to, where I was eventually found passing in and out of consciousness in a frozen ditch. I was told I had less than an hour to live by doctors.
7- It was falsely stated that I was sent home from the hospital the next day. The next day, I was in fact undergoing a four-hour surgery to save my leg. I went home two days after that.
The article should have used my experience to applaud and recognize the amazing police, rescue, firemen and medflight pilot, doctor and nurse for saving my life. They are true heroes, and I am a walking miracle who is very blessed to be alive. My wife saved my life by calling 911 and assisted in finding me. I would not be alive if not for her.
This was a deeply traumatic experience, and the media (including all over the nation) making erroneous and slanted statements and incomplete context to my story greatly added to my distress and post-traumatic stress, which I still suffer from.
Richard C. Harris
Honored and humbled
Sometimes things grow in a surprising way. Like eating spinach – the more you chew on it, the bigger it gets! That’s the way with the WaunaFest Run. That little run has turned into a village tradition. Who would have thought?
I find it hard to find enough words to properly thank Ellen Schaaf, the WaunaFest Run Committee, and the Chamber for the distinct honor of having the 10 mile version of the WaunaFest Run named the “Ted Tweed 10 Mile run.” I am honored and humbled. So, I’ll just say a hearty thank you. And, they even gave me a plaque to commemorate the honor. I couldn’t be more pleased!
Now, I have to say that the WaunaFest Run, or originally the Volksfest Run, didn’t suddenly happen simply because I had the idea. I presented the idea to the Volksfest of the Arts folks (Collete Koltes and Dave Chalgren) who agreed that a run might bring more people to the festival. Funding for even a small race is critical so when I presented the idea to Jim Schmitz, then President of First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee, he essentially said, “whatever you need, you’ll have”. He was an outstanding sponsor and supportive member of the Run Committee for the 18 years that he and I had the race.
Then, knowing that a well established run like Stoughton’s Syttende Mai Run had a well known brand (the Viking Ship), I felt that we should do something similar, something that would stand the test of time. I met with an artist friend, Steve Hovel, suggesting that he create a brand, or logo, that would represent not only a run, but something of Waunakee’s German heritage. And, Fritz (I call him) was born. He’s 43 years old and hasn’t aged a day! There he is in all his glory – in lederhosen, a little on the chubby side, running with a stein of malt beverage. I was thrilled with the design, especially after Fritz quite smoking his cigar after his first year. Oh, did we hear about that. Runners don’t smoke.
After a year or two, I felt that we needed something to make us even more unique – something that would make folks say, “can you believe what they have at the WaunaFest Run?” So, I brought in a cannon as the starting gun. (“You’ll get a bang out of our race”, said the race registration form.) There was no question that everyone heard the thing fire! Further, in a few years Jan Tweed and a small ensemble from the Waunakee Community Band were there to provide live spirited tunes before the race and when winners were entering the finish area.
In addition, I must thank all of the many committee members who served during the first 18 years, and who carried out their assigned tasks with creativity and enthusiasm. Events like the WaunaFest Run don’t just happen, lots of folks are needed to make it successful. It’s been exciting to see how over the years the run has become bigger and better, thanks to Ellen Schaaf and Jeff Skoug and others at the Waunakee Chamber and the run committee. I don’t doubt that there’ll be a WaunaFest Run for many years to come. So, thank you again for all that you’ve done for me!
Ted Tweed