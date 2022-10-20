Waunakee Utilities helps after hurricane
When disaster strikes, it’s human impulse to want to help. As Hurricane Ian took aim at Florida in late September, people far away asked what they could do.
The residents of Waunakee should be proud to know that your community answered the call and supplied resources to help those affected by the hurricane. When emergency response coordinators in Florida requested electric lineworkers from Wisconsin to help get power restored, local workers made the long journey and put their unique and valuable skills to work.
We salute those workers and their bosses and local leaders who stepped in to make it possible, offering labor, equipment, and supplies to our neighbors in the southeast. Waunakee Utilities is an important part of this community, delivering affordable, reliable, and environmentally responsible electric service to help this area thrive. We thank Waunakee Utilities for being one of 23 Wisconsin municipal utilities that did their part to make a difference in a time of need.
Tim Heinrich
President and CEO
Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin
Vote and be part of the solution
If I remain silent before this midterm election I am part of the problem. If I do not spell out the truth I am not part of the solution.
I have always known each and everyone of us needs to vote. We must trust in those running our elections. We must see the good in government and work to continue the life we knew before the distrust, name calling and conspiracy theories took over. It’s been said that a lie goes around the world faster than the truth can get out of the starting gate. We’ve seen this, over and over again with the “Big Lie” topping most lies. The possibility that this untruth could take this country down is scary.
Most of us know if a lie is told enough times it becomes truth to many who hear it. How many times have you heard “the election was stolen” or “the election will be stolen”? Can you stand up and be counted to hear and see the truth?
Put the lies and conspiracy theories to bed and look at the evidence. Is a person’s need to be “right” more important than recognizing the truth and saving this country? Voting in the midterms elections Tuesday, Nov. 8, is important.
Remember, if you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
Sincerely,
Nila Frye
Correlation does not necessarily mean causation (No. 3)
We know that the atmosphere is a protective blanket over the earth’s surface. It is not homogeneous. It is composed of gases and moisture. There are areas within this blanket that are very active and others that have low or no activity. Temperature varies from hot to extremely cold. There are many multi-directional currents operating at the same time in the air. But theprimary purpose of the atmosphere remains the protection and/or supporting of life on earth.
We know that CO2 is a lesser gas in the atmosphere (300-400 parts per million or ppm). Oxygen by contrast is 209000 ppm. Nitrogen is 781000 ppm. We also know CO2 can absorb energy. But, moisture also absorbs energy.
Most of the earth’s energy comes from the sun and some energy is retained. However human activity (Industrialization, population explosion, etc.) adds to the energy in the atmosphere.
According to scientists, a well-regulated atmosphere works best when the amount of energy in the air is relatively constant or when the energy taken in equals the energy expelled.
In the last 100 years or so, scientists have noted that the average atmospheric temperature has increased by 1+ degrees (Celsius) and the CO2 level has also increased. In that same time period industrialization and the world population have also increased (6 billion people added). And many now claim that the weather itself has become more severe. Certainly, there are instances of severe activity but perhaps population density offers a better answer (more witnesses and more actual victims). Unfortunately, with very little evidence, some scientists have declared that CO2 is the culprit, and we must repair our carbon footprint
Consider the recent Hurricane IAN. IAN was born in the warm waters off the African coast where enormous amounts of energy and water were absorbed into the atmosphere. It continued to accumulate power and moisture in its path until it finally hit land. It is far more likely that the energy of IAN was absorbed into the moisture in the air, than it was absorbed into the CO2. Still many highly regarded individuals blame the severity of these storms on climate change and ultimately on CO2 or Carbon footprint. Seems like a stretch, considering CO2 is such a minor gas. I am suddenly reminded of chicken little’s “sky is falling” fable and “the boy who cried WOLF too often” fable. PANIC is never a good idea. Solid logic is better.
IAN, like all ocean-born storms, was accompanied by rain. Although severe rain can cause problems, rain is generally a friend. It gradually reduces the power of the storm. And it brings life-giving energy, gases and other nutrients (trapped in the air) to the soil.
The earth is at least a billion years old and must have encountered various severe weather conditions and yet, it survived, and life thrived. Apparently, nature has its own way of solving its problems.
Paul J. Weitzer