Frye gets things accomplished
I believe that Nila Frye is the best candidate for Waunakee’s Village Board President. She has lived in the Village for many years and listens to the people in the village as to what their concerns are about, the growth of the village, as well as the financial assets of the village.
She has been on many committees and takes her position on the village board very seriously. I have asked a couple of questions about different items that affect seniors on fixed incomes, and if she didn’t know the answer, she researched it and got back to me.
A vote for Nila will give the citizens of Waunakee the best voice in government and Nila gets things accomplished.
Sincerely,
Barb Dresen
Frye brings knowledge to village board
I am voting for Nila Frye for Waunakee Village President. Her many years of dedication to the village government started when she first came to Waunakee in the 1977. Since then she has served on many committees. She brings a wealth of history and knowledge to the village board.
Nila always studies each issue thoroughly so she can ask the important questions and help the board of trustees make the best decisions. Since being elected, she has also worked to convince others on the board to establish a more open government for their constituency and so the citizens know what is being discussed and are able to be a part of the process.
Isn’t this what we want in a leader? Vote for Nila Fry for Waunakee Village President on Tuesday, April 4!
Laurene Bach
Kristin Runge is my choice
Great moments are born from great opportunity. Waunakee has the opportunity to elect someone who exemplifies what Waunakee is about. A person who cares deeply about Waunakee, its people, and its values. That person is Kristin Runge.
As the current village president and a lifelong resident of Waunakee, I first met Kristin when she was hired to facilitate our Housing Task Force for the Village. It didn’t take long to see that she was an expert in economic development and housing. She was a consensus builder, as well as a leader in this process.
We had a vacancy on the Village Board and Kristin applied for the position with about nine others. She was the unanimous choice by the village board. Kristin is always prepared and well-spoken in conveying her message, as well as listening to opposing views. She handled all her duties well as a trustee, until she had to step away at the end of her term to help with a family health issue. This also tells you about her commitment to family. Not only hers, but yours as well.
Through her professional role at UW Extension, Kristin has resources and professionals at her disposal which will allow her to help guide and educate board members and the public on the decisions we face as a community. Kristin works with communities and individuals across the state to find effective and fiscally responsible solutions to issues they face, such as housing, workforce development, downtown/business district development, tax base growth, and broadband development.
I’ve worked with some pretty fantastic board members committed to our village over the past 15 years. I can tell you that Kristin Runge clearly stands out among them and has the total package. Kristin is intelligent, a great listener, consensus builder, and a thoughtful person. I can think of no person better equipped to lead our community. We are fortunate she has chosen to run for Village President. For the past 50-plus years, I’ve given the best I had to offer this village. Whether it was as a student, athlete, volunteer, board member, or my professional life, I’ve given my all for this community. As I said earlier, great moments are born from great opportunity. At such a crucial time in our country and community, please join me and vote for Kristin Runge on April 4.
Chris Zellner
Current Village President
Jensen is committed to schools
I have gotten to know Zach Jensen over the past couple of years through a parent’s group in Waunakee. He is a devoted dad and I’ve seen his hard work and commitment to our schools and community. With his background in business administration and engineering, I believe he understands how to maintain financial responsibility in our district.
Zach sees the importance of retaining our best and brightest teachers and administrators, and he knows Waunakee should be a top contender to attract outstanding employees. He sees the importance of academic excellence and he wants each student to be given the tools to achieve their full potential. Zach knows that parents want to be involved in their children’s education. He believes in transparency and open communication with parents. These are just a few of the reasons that Zach Jensen has my vote for school board Waunakee Board of Education on April 4.
Julie Larsen
Support for Jensen, Cherf
I am writing in support of Zach Jensen, Candidate for Waunakee School Board.
I know Zach as both a parent and a community member. I see his passion and believe his ideas will pave a path for our students’ Academic success.
The community is ready to see the focus for students shift back to academics. If you were to ask parents in town why they moved to Waunakee, more often than not, the answer would be because of the schools. Our schools are the heartbeat of our community, they are assets that attract and keep both people and businesses in town. For that reason, maintaining a high-quality education should be a priority for our school board. Attracting and retaining highly qualified educators and administrators is also key to maintaining, and even improving, the quality of our schools. I believe, as does Zach, that our teachers are the backbone of our education system. Zach will bring a new perspective and fresh ideas to the school board.
Our school community has faced challenging times over the past three years and things don’t seem to be getting any easier. However, wIth challenge comes opportunity, an opportunity for change, and an opportunity for excellence. When we embrace that opportunity for change, great things will happen.
Please join me in electing Zach Jansen for Waunakee School Board.
I have been privileged to know John Cherf over the past couple of years and I fully endorse, with no hesitation and with the utmost regard.
John is honest, collaborative, takes a common-sense approach, and follows through to get things done. I have no doubt that, as Trustee, John will put the necessary work in and use his best judgment and experience to vote for the greater good of the Waunakee Community.
Lori Hoffman
In support of Nicole Greene
Our family moved to Waunakee five years ago from out of state. When we drive into town we were greeted by Waunakee’s well known sign reading “The only Waunakee in the world!” It did not take long for my family to realize that yes, the name is unique, but it’s actually a very special place to raise kids. The village of Waunakee is a community that puts families first and believes in pursuing academic success for all students. As a parent, coach, teacher and now para educator in the district, I believe we need Nicole Greene on our Board of Education.
I first met Nicole through our daughters’ soccer team. She is a mother of four wonderful girls and her crew is always at games. I could tell right away that her priorities centered around her kids. It took me a couple of years to learn that she had earned her Doctorate of Physical Therapy because the Nicole I know is 100% about family and community. She is the mom we all wish we had the time to be, volunteering in all of her daughters’ classrooms, serving as a room mom, active in the PTO, coaching multiple sports and serving as President-elect for the Badger Developmental League in basketball. What strikes me the most about her is that she does all of this with such positive energy and compassion.
Through our conversations over the years, I have come to know Nicole as someone who is supportive of our schools which includes the students, staff and families. Even before she had decided to run for this position, she regularly inquired how school was going for me and asked questions to understand the needs and opportunities in our schools. She has an innate ability to listen with an open mind, offer perspective and discuss solutions. I believe she is the type of person who will influence productive and positive results for our schools. Please join me in voting for Nicole Greene to serve on our Board of Education.
Sincerely,
Sara Erickson