Ice Pond a public-private partnership

The Ice Pond is primarily a gift to the community paid for by families that founded WDIR, parents of current and former ice skaters, philanthropic business owners and other individuals from the community that contributed $2,000,000 in cash, so the “non-profit” could responsibly build and operate one of the best ice arenas in the state. 1000’s of volunteer hours went into the construction of the facility. Families have contributed 1000’s of man hours cleaning, maintaining and operating the facility, and staffing the concession stand during events like open skate, youth and high school events.