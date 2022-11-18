The Ice Pond is primarily a gift to the community paid for by families that founded WDIR, parents of current and former ice skaters, philanthropic business owners and other individuals from the community that contributed $2,000,000 in cash, so the “non-profit” could responsibly build and operate one of the best ice arenas in the state. 1000’s of volunteer hours went into the construction of the facility. Families have contributed 1000’s of man hours cleaning, maintaining and operating the facility, and staffing the concession stand during events like open skate, youth and high school events.
It is a delicate balance managing the hours available for open skate, learn to skate, youth and high school hockey practice and games. I have a unique perspective because of my experience scheduling all of the ice for the youth organization for three years while our children were young. High school students use early morning time slots before and immediately after school while grade school kids are on ice from 5-ish until nearly 10 p.m. when parents are available to bring them to and from the rink.
The Ice Pond is an excellent example of a public private partnership. The Village has a multi-million dollar facility that is complimentary to the parks, walking paths, community center, ball fields and tennis courts located in the community. There isn’t a budgetary line item for the operation of the Ice Pond like there are for the community center, the library or the potential future pool that may be mostly funded by tax dollars.
My husband and I have lived here for 20 years. We have immersed ourselves in the community by contributing considerable time and capital to the fundraising for the Ice Pond and Warrior Stadium. We supported the capital campaigns for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and the soccer and baseball stadium upgrades.
It is important to note how engaged families and local businesses have been in the improvement of the communities facilities. They have supported these causes with their pocketbooks in the form of pledges to fund the improvements. Many of us have been active in booster clubs and the successful management of the Ice Pond facility. Others in the community are entitled to their opinions, but they haven’t had a front row seat in the buildout and operational of such a success story like the Ice Pond.