Once again, I am honored to be able to support Nila Frye as she runs for our Village Board, this time as president. As a longtime member of our community, she has proven time and time again how devoted to the Village of Waunakee she is. She has volunteered on so many village committees that we can be sure she understands the workings of our town.
In considering everything she has done while serving on the Board, we can all be very proud of how she represents us. Nila has supported road reconstruction/maintenance and has helped ensure that affordable housing is included in Waunakee’s plans. She is aware of the financial needs of our community, both for individuals and for the village. In short, she is extremely fiscally responsible. She has been part of the decisions to make sure a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee came into being. She has also been supportive of the Board’s decisions to expand times and topics when members of the community seek to comment during the Board meetings. Truly, she supports all of us.
Nila does her research; she looks at all sides of our issues; she is not afraid to ask the difficult questions. She is also a very kind and positive person. She sets a perfect example as a life-long learner, always digging through information to find the best answer and fit for Waunakee. Her knowledge, resilience, and hard work benefit the entire Waunakee community.
Sincerely, Clare Zaiman-Keen
Support for Kaufmann, Frye
As we look forward to the spring municipal elections, we are faced with so many candidates who are unfamiliar to us. Fortunately, we have two longtime Waunakee residents who we are comfortable supporting.
Nila Frye has spent most of her adult life serving on various village committees. She had worked long hours at unpopular times to do her committee jobs. Finally, she was elected to the village board and served as a neighbor to Waunakee citizens. I will be glad to vote for her as president in the spring election.
Sam Kaufmann is a born resident of the village who despite his youth was elected to the village board last term. He is well versed and much interested in local affairs. I will gladly vote for his reelection in the spring elections.