I’ve been reflecting on everything going on in this country for weeks trying to determine “What Happened?”, what happened to the United States I grew up in? It is true I was a child and eventually a teenager and life was simple since I didn’t have the responsibilities of an adult. I know life was difficult for many, but I honestly know things have gotten harder for far too many in this country.
In 1977, Vaughn and I moved to Waunakee, Labor Day weekend. Christmas arrived and we felt blessed and decided to help a needy family in Waunakee celebrate the holiday. We went to the churches and were told there wasn’t need in the area. We turned to the schools and they told us of a family attending Waunakee schools from another school district to receive services for special needs. Vaughn and I were thrilled to share our blessing with another family.
Today, Neighborhood Connections and the Food Pantry have a difficult time keeping up with the need. What happened? As I look, listen and try to comprehend all of this I see many reasons for this. One of those reasons is our society being divided by forces too numerous to count. At one time neighbors discussed differences and weren’t afraid to share views. My mom enjoyed having neighbors over for coffee and sharing the chocolate cake she baked, while talking about the issues.
It seems our society doesn’t have time to talk with neighbors or share a cup of coffee. Have we lost friendships along with what strengthen society, communication and friendship? Is this why we are so divided? I don’t have answers, just many questions. It’s easy to divide, it’s being accomplished every day. It’s hard work to unite. For this country’s sake we must unite and work for the betterment of society for all.