The Waunakee Community School District Board of Education would like to thank the community for your support of the Nov. 8 referendum. Your questions, attendance, and engagement throughout the process was appreciated. This investment into building two new schools and supporting our staff and programs is something we do not take for granted and plan to bring forward projects of which you can be proud.
We are committed to keeping all our stakeholders informed about the referendum as we continue forward with the planning and building process. We promise to continue to be transparent and focus on creating exceptional educational experiences for our children. The district website will continue to be a place where you can find updates on our progress. Please check back often for pictures and updates - the next update will be in January after we move plans for a new Heritage Elementary School through the Village and Joint Plan Commissions.
On behalf of the Board of Education and a grateful school community, we thank you for your support and commitment to our mission, staff, and most importantly, the 4,300 children who rely on us each day. We have a lot to be proud of in the Waunakee Community School District.
Thank you for your support and trust!
Waunakee Community School District Board of Education